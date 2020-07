Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

Large 1BR apartment in a great building, Just one block from Columbia Medical Center in a very well kept building on a quiet tree lined street makes this an easy choice for an apartment. Nearby train. Perfect unit for hospital staff only 2 blocks from the Millstein Building on 162nd and Riverside Dr. Apartment is in great condition, Great closet space. Laundry in the building which is very convenient. NOTE the unit is occupied and therefore the photos are from another unit in the same building. New photos coming ASAP. Elevator Laundry in building Live-in Super Pets Allowed Guarantors Allowed Guarantors Accepted International Students Welcome