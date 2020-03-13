All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:28 AM

66 Pearl Street

66 Pearl Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

66 Pearl Street, New York, NY 10004
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 410 · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
coffee bar
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
gym
lobby
Location! a few minutes walk to 4, 5, 1, R, W subway and right behind the famous Stone street. Available June 1st 2020. All the wine lover! There is a Wine cooler in rental unit!Lease assignment 2 beds 2 baths Newly renovated apartment with brand new open kitchen and stainless steel appliances including wine cooler and Armani gray quartz counter top.Remodeled bathrooms, floors & tiles, included Washer & Dryer in the unit.Elevator building with live-in super and a newly renovated lobby.Located in the great Financial District area surrounded by stores, restaurants, coffee shops, and major fitness centers.The current tenants are willing to sell most of the furniture for $875. Please ask the details of items.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Pearl Street have any available units?
66 Pearl Street has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 Pearl Street have?
Some of 66 Pearl Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
66 Pearl Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Pearl Street pet-friendly?
No, 66 Pearl Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 66 Pearl Street offer parking?
No, 66 Pearl Street does not offer parking.
Does 66 Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 66 Pearl Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 66 Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 66 Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 66 Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Pearl Street does not have units with dishwashers.
