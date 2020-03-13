66 Pearl Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar elevator gym lobby

Location! a few minutes walk to 4, 5, 1, R, W subway and right behind the famous Stone street. Available June 1st 2020. All the wine lover! There is a Wine cooler in rental unit!Lease assignment 2 beds 2 baths Newly renovated apartment with brand new open kitchen and stainless steel appliances including wine cooler and Armani gray quartz counter top.Remodeled bathrooms, floors & tiles, included Washer & Dryer in the unit.Elevator building with live-in super and a newly renovated lobby.Located in the great Financial District area surrounded by stores, restaurants, coffee shops, and major fitness centers.The current tenants are willing to sell most of the furniture for $875. Please ask the details of items.