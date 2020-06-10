66 Madison Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman

FIRST SHOWING SATURDAY, FEB 1st. Fantastic and Renovated One Bedroom in a Doorman Building in the Heart of NoMad/FlatIron location. The apartment features Beautiful Wood Floors throughout, Recessed Lighting, and boasts High Ceilings. Spacious Living Room. Queen size Bedroom . Gourmet Chefs Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, a Breakfast bar and Stainless Steel appliances. Windowed Marble Bathroom with great storage space. Custom closets. Laundry on every floor. Convenient to 6NRW subway lines. Madison Square Park is just down the Street. Amazing shopping, restaurants and night life in the neighborhood. Call or email to view this apartment.