Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

66 Madison Avenue

66 Madison Avenue · (212) 774-3800
Location

66 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10016
NoMad

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 8-L · Avail. now

$3,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
FIRST SHOWING SATURDAY, FEB 1st. Fantastic and Renovated One Bedroom in a Doorman Building in the Heart of NoMad/FlatIron location. The apartment features Beautiful Wood Floors throughout, Recessed Lighting, and boasts High Ceilings. Spacious Living Room. Queen size Bedroom . Gourmet Chefs Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, a Breakfast bar and Stainless Steel appliances. Windowed Marble Bathroom with great storage space. Custom closets. Laundry on every floor. Convenient to 6NRW subway lines. Madison Square Park is just down the Street. Amazing shopping, restaurants and night life in the neighborhood. Call or email to view this apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Madison Avenue have any available units?
66 Madison Avenue has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 66 Madison Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
66 Madison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 66 Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 66 Madison Avenue offer parking?
No, 66 Madison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 66 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Madison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 66 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 66 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 66 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Madison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
