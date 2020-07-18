All apartments in New York
66 MADISON AVE.

66 Madison Avenue · (347) 525-2020
Location

66 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10016
NoMad

Price and availability

Amenities

1 Bedroom - Madison & E. 27th St.Ready Now - Gramercy Park** VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE ** Brand new to market! Spacious 1 bedroom in the gorgeous Madison Parq! Large bedroom fits queen bed & dresser easily and has large double closet. Great layout and beautiful all around.7th floor apartment has enormous grand living room, hardwood floors, gorgeous renovated open kitchen with granite countertop & stainless steel appliances.The Madison Parq is a gorgeous doorman building with laundry on every floor, multiple elevators, & friendly staff. Conveniently located in fantastic Gramercy location, on Madison Avenue between 27th & 28th. In the heart of the City, you can be steps away from great nightlife, restaurants, Madison Square Park and easy commute to work with nearby subways.This is a Coop Sublet credit and financials must qualify. 1 year lease offered - renewable by Board approval. Sorry, pets are not permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 MADISON AVE. have any available units?
66 MADISON AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 MADISON AVE. have?
Some of 66 MADISON AVE.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 MADISON AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
66 MADISON AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 MADISON AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 66 MADISON AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 66 MADISON AVE. offer parking?
No, 66 MADISON AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 66 MADISON AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 MADISON AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 MADISON AVE. have a pool?
No, 66 MADISON AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 66 MADISON AVE. have accessible units?
No, 66 MADISON AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 66 MADISON AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 MADISON AVE. has units with dishwashers.
