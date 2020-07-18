66 MADISON AVE.

Amenities

1 Bedroom - Madison & E. 27th St.Ready Now - Gramercy Park** VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE ** Brand new to market! Spacious 1 bedroom in the gorgeous Madison Parq! Large bedroom fits queen bed & dresser easily and has large double closet. Great layout and beautiful all around.7th floor apartment has enormous grand living room, hardwood floors, gorgeous renovated open kitchen with granite countertop & stainless steel appliances.The Madison Parq is a gorgeous doorman building with laundry on every floor, multiple elevators, & friendly staff. Conveniently located in fantastic Gramercy location, on Madison Avenue between 27th & 28th. In the heart of the City, you can be steps away from great nightlife, restaurants, Madison Square Park and easy commute to work with nearby subways.This is a Coop Sublet credit and financials must qualify. 1 year lease offered - renewable by Board approval. Sorry, pets are not permitted.