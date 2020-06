Amenities

Look out your front door and see Central Park and the MetYou are that close! Come home to your true, spacious, Queen sized one-bedroom apartment with access from the living room to YOUR OWN OUTDOOR SPACE. 10-foot ceilings in the entry, bedroom and living room. Windowed kitchen. In wall air conditioning units in both the bedroom and living room. Windowed bathroom. Four closets in the apartment- 3 hallway and 1 in the bedroom. Laundry in the basement. The 6 train located at 77th and Lexington. Virtual Tour available upon request.