66-72 Saint Nicholas Avenue
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:43 AM

66-72 Saint Nicholas Avenue

66 Saint Nicholas Ave · (212) 369-1518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

66 Saint Nicholas Ave, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-A · Avail. now

$3,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
3BR/1.5BA Condo Near Central Park for rent!

Welcome to St. Nicholas Court Condominium! Massive three-bedroom with one and bathroom for rent. This beautiful apartment is located in the corner of the building, featuring 12 oversize windows giving the apartment a tremendous amount of natural light, plenty of closet space. Truly a must-see if you are looking to rent in this vibrant neighborhood.

Building amenities include a laundry room, bike room, video intercom, and elevator. The building is a short distance from wholefoods, Morningside Park, Mt. Morris Park, Central Park. Plus, lots of restaurants, shopping, and more.

Option to keep the furniture.

Please call or email for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66-72 Saint Nicholas Avenue have any available units?
66-72 Saint Nicholas Avenue has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 66-72 Saint Nicholas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
66-72 Saint Nicholas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66-72 Saint Nicholas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 66-72 Saint Nicholas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 66-72 Saint Nicholas Avenue offer parking?
No, 66-72 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 66-72 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66-72 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66-72 Saint Nicholas Avenue have a pool?
No, 66-72 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 66-72 Saint Nicholas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 66-72 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 66-72 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 66-72 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66-72 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 66-72 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
