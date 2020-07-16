66-72 Saint Nicholas Avenue

Amenities
3BR/1.5BA Condo Near Central Park for rent!
Welcome to St. Nicholas Court Condominium! Massive three-bedroom with one and bathroom for rent. This beautiful apartment is located in the corner of the building, featuring 12 oversize windows giving the apartment a tremendous amount of natural light, plenty of closet space. Truly a must-see if you are looking to rent in this vibrant neighborhood.
Building amenities include a laundry room, bike room, video intercom, and elevator. The building is a short distance from wholefoods, Morningside Park, Mt. Morris Park, Central Park. Plus, lots of restaurants, shopping, and more.
Option to keep the furniture.
