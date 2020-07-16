All apartments in New York
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:39 AM

651 West 188th Street

651 West 188th Street · (646) 719-1821
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

651 West 188th Street, New York, NY 10040
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2G · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
hot tub
NO FEE!

Brand new MASSIVE 1BR with condo level finishes!

Brand new floors, walls, extra high ceilings and high end fixtures!!

Separate eat in kitchen has granite countertops, abundant cabinets, and stainless steel appliances, including a built in microwave and dishwasher!

Spa quality bath with Kohler fixtures.

2 closets including 1 WALK-IN!

King Sized bedroom (10X16) with MASSIVE WINDOWS for abundant LIGHT!

FIOS Enabled!

Located in classic prewar elevator building with laundry and live-in superintendent.

*Cats and small dogs welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 West 188th Street have any available units?
651 West 188th Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 651 West 188th Street have?
Some of 651 West 188th Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 West 188th Street currently offering any rent specials?
651 West 188th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 West 188th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 651 West 188th Street is pet friendly.
Does 651 West 188th Street offer parking?
No, 651 West 188th Street does not offer parking.
Does 651 West 188th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 651 West 188th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 West 188th Street have a pool?
No, 651 West 188th Street does not have a pool.
Does 651 West 188th Street have accessible units?
No, 651 West 188th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 651 West 188th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 651 West 188th Street has units with dishwashers.
