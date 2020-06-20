650 West End Avenue

Amenities

NO BROKER FEE! Huge three bedroom in a prewar, doorman full service building, with multiple exposures. This sun filled apartment features a large entry gallery, a very large living room, separate dining area, three full bedrooms, and two renovated bathrooms. This gorgeous home features very high ceilings, large windows, hardwood floors, prewar details, multiple closets, and a washer dryer in the unit. All in a full service, doorman building with live-in super, restored lobby, new elevator, laundry room, brand new renovated gym. Beautiful West End Ave location right by Riverside Park, Symphony Space, restaurants, shopping and all major transportation. WOW!* PLEASE NOTE THE BUILDING RENOVATED THE GYM AND THERE IS NO MORE KIDS PLAYROOM IN THE BUILDING. They used the kids play room space and expanded the gym.