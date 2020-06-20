All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:38 PM

650 West End Avenue

650 West End Avenue · (212) 721-7227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

650 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6CD · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
lobby
NO BROKER FEE! Huge three bedroom in a prewar, doorman full service building, with multiple exposures. This sun filled apartment features a large entry gallery, a very large living room, separate dining area, three full bedrooms, and two renovated bathrooms. This gorgeous home features very high ceilings, large windows, hardwood floors, prewar details, multiple closets, and a washer dryer in the unit. All in a full service, doorman building with live-in super, restored lobby, new elevator, laundry room, brand new renovated gym. Beautiful West End Ave location right by Riverside Park, Symphony Space, restaurants, shopping and all major transportation. WOW!* PLEASE NOTE THE BUILDING RENOVATED THE GYM AND THERE IS NO MORE KIDS PLAYROOM IN THE BUILDING. They used the kids play room space and expanded the gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 West End Avenue have any available units?
650 West End Avenue has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 650 West End Avenue have?
Some of 650 West End Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
650 West End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 650 West End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 650 West End Avenue offer parking?
No, 650 West End Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 650 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 650 West End Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 650 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 650 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 650 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 650 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 West End Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
