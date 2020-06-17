65 Broadway ·

Amenities

Walk in to this spacious Flex 1 apartment with over sized windows and amazing city views filling the apartment with natural sunlight, High ceilings and the custom built closets, oak wood floors. Gourmet kitchen, stylish stainless-steel appliances including Dishwasher. Spacious bathrooms that feature a modern design, marble counter space and an illuminated vanity mirror. The whole apartment creates a warm and cozy living in this luxurious high-rise. No fee!Amenities Feature24/7 Doormen and Concierge Roof deck LoungeBilliards GymHealth clubLaundry every floorOn-site ParkingAll Utilities are included except for electricityPet friendly !Conveniently located in the heart of the Financial District, Lower Manhattan, steps away from Battery Park and is within minutes from all major subway and bus lines including the A,C,E,1,2,3,4,5,6,R,J, and Z trains. It is also conveniently surrounded shopping centers, fine dining and amazing entertainment destinations, for groceries on the way home nearby is the Whole foods and Target.Contact for a showing Call/Text 786 865 2589 Email Geronimo@vorohome.com angelzapata415334