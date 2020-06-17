All apartments in New York
65 BROADWAY
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:15 PM

65 BROADWAY

65 Broadway ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

65 Broadway, New York, NY 10006
Financial District

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool table
bike storage
Walk in to this spacious Flex 1 apartment with over sized windows and amazing city views filling the apartment with natural sunlight, High ceilings and the custom built closets, oak wood floors. Gourmet kitchen, stylish stainless-steel appliances including Dishwasher. Spacious bathrooms that feature a modern design, marble counter space and an illuminated vanity mirror. The whole apartment creates a warm and cozy living in this luxurious high-rise. No fee!Amenities Feature24/7 Doormen and Concierge Roof deck LoungeBilliards GymHealth clubLaundry every floorOn-site ParkingAll Utilities are included except for electricityPet friendly !Conveniently located in the heart of the Financial District, Lower Manhattan, steps away from Battery Park and is within minutes from all major subway and bus lines including the A,C,E,1,2,3,4,5,6,R,J, and Z trains. It is also conveniently surrounded shopping centers, fine dining and amazing entertainment destinations, for groceries on the way home nearby is the Whole foods and Target.Contact for a showing Call/Text 786 865 2589 Email Geronimo@vorohome.com angelzapata415334

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 BROADWAY have any available units?
65 BROADWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 BROADWAY have?
Some of 65 BROADWAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 BROADWAY currently offering any rent specials?
65 BROADWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 BROADWAY pet-friendly?
No, 65 BROADWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 65 BROADWAY offer parking?
Yes, 65 BROADWAY does offer parking.
Does 65 BROADWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 BROADWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 BROADWAY have a pool?
No, 65 BROADWAY does not have a pool.
Does 65 BROADWAY have accessible units?
No, 65 BROADWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 65 BROADWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 BROADWAY has units with dishwashers.
