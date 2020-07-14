648 West 158th Street

Amenities

BRAND NEW RENOVATIONWASHER/DRYER IN UNITSTAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES* NO FEE!Welcome home to your NEWLY RENOVATED apartment with WASHER/DRYER! With such beautiful finishes and OPEN KITCHEN, this sunny 1-bedroom apartment in the heart of VIBRANT Washington heights is going to make you the envy of all. Apartment features HIGH CEILINGS, new light fixtures, refinished hardwood floors and plethora of windows throughout! The kitchen is brand new with WHITE QUARTZ countertops, premium STAINLESS-STEEL appliances including a MICROWAVE, and soft close cabinetry. All new WINDOWED bathroom includes CERAMIC tiles in an elegant pattern and storage in the vanity.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block. Convenient to the 1 A C Subways and Bx6, M4, M5, M3, M101 and third-party parking lot next door to the building. Superb location within walking distance to New York-Presbyterian / Columbia University, Fort Washington Park, High Bridge Park, supermarkets and other prime shopping. Guarantors welcome.