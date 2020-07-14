All apartments in New York
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:08 PM

648 West 158th Street

648 West 158th Street · (212) 000-0000
Location

648 West 158th Street, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
BRAND NEW RENOVATIONWASHER/DRYER IN UNITSTAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES* NO FEE!Welcome home to your NEWLY RENOVATED apartment with WASHER/DRYER! With such beautiful finishes and OPEN KITCHEN, this sunny 1-bedroom apartment in the heart of VIBRANT Washington heights is going to make you the envy of all. Apartment features HIGH CEILINGS, new light fixtures, refinished hardwood floors and plethora of windows throughout! The kitchen is brand new with WHITE QUARTZ countertops, premium STAINLESS-STEEL appliances including a MICROWAVE, and soft close cabinetry. All new WINDOWED bathroom includes CERAMIC tiles in an elegant pattern and storage in the vanity.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block. Convenient to the 1 A C Subways and Bx6, M4, M5, M3, M101 and third-party parking lot next door to the building. Superb location within walking distance to New York-Presbyterian / Columbia University, Fort Washington Park, High Bridge Park, supermarkets and other prime shopping. Guarantors welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 West 158th Street have any available units?
648 West 158th Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 648 West 158th Street have?
Some of 648 West 158th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 648 West 158th Street currently offering any rent specials?
648 West 158th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 West 158th Street pet-friendly?
No, 648 West 158th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 648 West 158th Street offer parking?
Yes, 648 West 158th Street offers parking.
Does 648 West 158th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 648 West 158th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 West 158th Street have a pool?
No, 648 West 158th Street does not have a pool.
Does 648 West 158th Street have accessible units?
No, 648 West 158th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 648 West 158th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 648 West 158th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
