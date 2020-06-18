646 W 207th St.

Amenities

***THIS APARTMENT CAN BE SHOWN VIA FACE TIME & VIDEO TOUR***BRAND NEW! GUT RENOVATED! 3rd floor of a private house. The apartment boasts amazing natural light, hardwood floor, high ceilings, walk-in closet many other closets, home office, private balcony, windowed kitchen, windowed bathroom & MORE!The separate, windowed kitchen has solid wood cabinetry, granite counter tops & full-sized stainless steel appliances. You also have a windowed bathroom with marble tiles & over sized glass enclosed shower.You have a 3 bedrooms towards the back of the apartment. A king-sizez master bedroom & 2nd bedroom, as well as a smaller 3rd bedtoom. Towards the front of the apartment, you have the living room, dining room, smaller 4th bedroom with a home office attached. Private balcony off of the home office/sun room/bedroom #4.LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! W207, 1 block up from the A train @ w207th street station. 1 block away from Inwood park, steps to all daily conveniences such as grocery stores, banks, shopping, bars, restaurants, STARBUCKS & more!