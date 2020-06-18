All apartments in New York
Find more places like 646 W 207th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
646 W 207th St.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:11 PM

646 W 207th St.

646 West 207th Street · (646) 393-6669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

646 West 207th Street, New York, NY 10034
Inwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
***THIS APARTMENT CAN BE SHOWN VIA FACE TIME & VIDEO TOUR***BRAND NEW! GUT RENOVATED! 3rd floor of a private house. The apartment boasts amazing natural light, hardwood floor, high ceilings, walk-in closet many other closets, home office, private balcony, windowed kitchen, windowed bathroom & MORE!The separate, windowed kitchen has solid wood cabinetry, granite counter tops & full-sized stainless steel appliances. You also have a windowed bathroom with marble tiles & over sized glass enclosed shower.You have a 3 bedrooms towards the back of the apartment. A king-sizez master bedroom & 2nd bedroom, as well as a smaller 3rd bedtoom. Towards the front of the apartment, you have the living room, dining room, smaller 4th bedroom with a home office attached. Private balcony off of the home office/sun room/bedroom #4.LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! W207, 1 block up from the A train @ w207th street station. 1 block away from Inwood park, steps to all daily conveniences such as grocery stores, banks, shopping, bars, restaurants, STARBUCKS & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 W 207th St. have any available units?
646 W 207th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 646 W 207th St. have?
Some of 646 W 207th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 646 W 207th St. currently offering any rent specials?
646 W 207th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 W 207th St. pet-friendly?
No, 646 W 207th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 646 W 207th St. offer parking?
No, 646 W 207th St. does not offer parking.
Does 646 W 207th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 646 W 207th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 W 207th St. have a pool?
No, 646 W 207th St. does not have a pool.
Does 646 W 207th St. have accessible units?
No, 646 W 207th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 646 W 207th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 646 W 207th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 646 W 207th St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity