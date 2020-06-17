All apartments in New York
630 W 135th St 22

630 West 135th Street · (347) 994-0841
Location

630 West 135th Street, New York, NY 10031
Manhattanville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 22 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment/ Prime Location - Property Id: 119193

RENOVATED 2BR APARTMENT.

-Dishwasher
-Large Rooms
-Gorgeous hardwood floors
-Brand New Kitchen Appliances
-Ample Closet Space
-Live In Super
-Near public Transportation
-Near Major Highways
-Street Parking
-Near Restaurants & Shopping
-Near houses of worship
-Near banks
-Near Schools
-Clean, Safe & Quiet building
-Controlled access to the building
-Heat & Water included in the rent
-Pets allowed

We currently have Newly Renovated apartments throughout Inwood, Washington Heights, Harlem & the Bronx.
Close proximity to Columbia University, City College, Yeshiva University & Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center.

HABLAMOS ESPANOL
Everyone is welcome to apply. call me today !!!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119193
Property Id 119193

(RLNE5664800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

