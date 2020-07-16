63 East 130th Street

Amenities

No fee apartment. This amazing 2-bed separate bedrooms in Central Harlem features a dining area, high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, a stunning kitchen with granite counters. The Master bedroom is large enough for a king-size bed and dressers. A smaller bedroom can accommodate a full-sized bed. The bedrooms are separate on the opposite ends of the floor. The apartment has five rooms 2 bedrooms, living room, dining room, and a separate kitchen. Utilities are NOT included. This phenomenal building features bike storage, high-speed internet, video security, laundry, and a shared backyard.