63 East 130th Street
63 East 130th Street

63 East 130th Street · (212) 601-2686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

63 East 130th Street, New York, NY 10037
East Harlem

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
bike storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
bike storage
internet access
No fee apartment. This amazing 2-bed separate bedrooms in Central Harlem features a dining area, high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, a stunning kitchen with granite counters. The Master bedroom is large enough for a king-size bed and dressers. A smaller bedroom can accommodate a full-sized bed. The bedrooms are separate on the opposite ends of the floor. The apartment has five rooms 2 bedrooms, living room, dining room, and a separate kitchen. Utilities are NOT included. This phenomenal building features bike storage, high-speed internet, video security, laundry, and a shared backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 East 130th Street have any available units?
63 East 130th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 63 East 130th Street have?
Some of 63 East 130th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and bike storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 East 130th Street currently offering any rent specials?
63 East 130th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 East 130th Street pet-friendly?
No, 63 East 130th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 63 East 130th Street offer parking?
No, 63 East 130th Street does not offer parking.
Does 63 East 130th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 East 130th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 East 130th Street have a pool?
No, 63 East 130th Street does not have a pool.
Does 63 East 130th Street have accessible units?
No, 63 East 130th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 63 East 130th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 East 130th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
