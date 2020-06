Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities

Come see this beautifully finished 2-bedroom apartment in the heart of Washington Heights. It is a short distance from multiple trains at 168th St, as well as Comlumbia-Presbetyrian Hospital. The space is large, and ceiling fans in every room make heating/cooling a breeze. There is a live-in super and the building is immaculate. Please feel free to contact me for a showing appointment or with any further questions.



This unit is being offered as a first year net effective, actual rent is $2295. The landlord is offering $1200 off ($100 per month) for the first year.