Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated hot tub

BACK ON MARKET! Beautifully renovated and bright flex 4br (+ home office or breakfast nook) duplex in Kips Bay/Gramercy. Live your best life surrounded by sleek and modern finishes, rich dark hardwood floors throughout and two spa-like, full bathrooms. The unit boasts two king bedrooms, a queen and a twin sized home office or bedroom (6'5" x 11'9").



This is a co-op that allows subletting. Standard approval process and paperwork required. Sorry, NO pets or smokers.