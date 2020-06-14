All apartments in New York
61 Fifth Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

61 Fifth Avenue

61 5th Avenue · (212) 893-1429
Location

61 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit DUPLEX 2 · Avail. now

$35,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
green community
on-site laundry
internet access
Also Available Furnished!61 Fifth Avenue is a boutique, LEED certified, luxury condominium in the heart of Greenwich Village offering a collection of four exquisite residences. It sits on the same ground as the storied Lone Star Cafe once did, where every performer from the Rolling Stones to Willie Nelson once had their time on stage.This ground-up construction, re-envisioned by the award-winning Alta Indelman, is a study in balance and harmony, light and space. Floor-to-ceiling windows create an airy, expansive, sun-drenched, loft-like home. The open design of the residences enriched with Calacatta and Thassos marble, iridescent rivershell mosaic tiles, and espresso-stained wide-plank rift oak flooring gives a sense of texture, richness and untouched simplicity. Luxurious finishes in the one-of-a-kind open chef's kitchen include custom kitchen cabinetry, professional Wolf ranges and ovens, Miele dual dishwashers for entertaining convenience, Gaggenau wine chiller, and Sub-Zero freezer/refrigerator. The residence is finished with single-source Italian marble slab and custom, double-glazed, noise-reduction casement windows with customized imperial grey limestone window sills. This duplex home offers 3 bedrooms/3.5 baths in a sweeping 4,324 square feet of space. The entertaining level boasts a corner Living Room, open Dining Room, chef's Kitchen, Laundry Room, and a spectacular Library/Den or Guest Bedroom. The Living Room has a Calacatta Cremo marble wood-burning fireplace with herringbone soapstone hearth. The upper level hosts the Master Bedroom Suite with private dressing rooms, study/office, and a pristine 5-fixture marbled bathroom complete with steam shower, radiant heated floors, recessed tub and heated towel bars. Also on the chamber level are two additional spacious bedrooms with generous closet space, and ensuite baths with radiant-heated floors and marble and chrome finishes. Both floors are fully equipped with all the modern technological conveniences: Lutron wiring for electric shades, Cat-5 Internet cabling, dual-zone temperature controls, master controlled lighting system and fiber-optic cable ready.61 Fifth Avenue is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to live in a spacious, sun-drenched, airy residence on a famed location in the heart of Greenwich Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
61 Fifth Avenue has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 61 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 61 Fifth Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
61 Fifth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 61 Fifth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 61 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
No, 61 Fifth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 61 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Fifth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, 61 Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 61 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 61 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Fifth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
