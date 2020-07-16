All apartments in New York
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:55 PM

61 East 77th Street

61 East 77th Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 537
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

61 East 77th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 10-F · Avail. now

$3,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
Perfect sunny elegant one bedroom apartment at 'The Finch'. This is a landmark prewar building, located on 77th Street between Madison and Park Ave. Enjoy being just steps to Central Park, The Carlyle Hotel, The Mark, The Met Museum and the 6 Subway line.
The apartment features a fully renovated kitchen, complete with STAINLESS STEEL refrigerator, dishwasher, range, and microwave, a natural stone countertop, porcelain tiled backsplash, and custom cabinetry; Recently installed solid white oak hardwood floors ; bathroom features a brand new deep soaking tub, controlled heated floors and high-end JADO fixtures; new double paned insulated windows and AC unit. Extremely quiet and peaceful unit!
Please note that this unit is available at this price for a 12-month lease only.
If you are looking for a summer rental (6 months minimum) the monthly price will vary.
The apartment is available exactly as shown in the pictures.
Please feel free to call to make an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 East 77th Street have any available units?
61 East 77th Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 61 East 77th Street have?
Some of 61 East 77th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 East 77th Street currently offering any rent specials?
61 East 77th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 East 77th Street pet-friendly?
No, 61 East 77th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 61 East 77th Street offer parking?
No, 61 East 77th Street does not offer parking.
Does 61 East 77th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 East 77th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 East 77th Street have a pool?
No, 61 East 77th Street does not have a pool.
Does 61 East 77th Street have accessible units?
No, 61 East 77th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 61 East 77th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 East 77th Street has units with dishwashers.
