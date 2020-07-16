61 East 77th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman

Perfect sunny elegant one bedroom apartment at 'The Finch'. This is a landmark prewar building, located on 77th Street between Madison and Park Ave. Enjoy being just steps to Central Park, The Carlyle Hotel, The Mark, The Met Museum and the 6 Subway line.

The apartment features a fully renovated kitchen, complete with STAINLESS STEEL refrigerator, dishwasher, range, and microwave, a natural stone countertop, porcelain tiled backsplash, and custom cabinetry; Recently installed solid white oak hardwood floors ; bathroom features a brand new deep soaking tub, controlled heated floors and high-end JADO fixtures; new double paned insulated windows and AC unit. Extremely quiet and peaceful unit!

Please note that this unit is available at this price for a 12-month lease only.

If you are looking for a summer rental (6 months minimum) the monthly price will vary.

The apartment is available exactly as shown in the pictures.

Please feel free to call to make an appointment.