61 East 77th Street

Amenities
Perfect sunny elegant one bedroom apartment at 'The Finch'. This is a landmark prewar building, located on 77th Street between Madison and Park Ave. Enjoy being just steps to Central Park, The Carlyle Hotel, The Mark, The Met Museum and the 6 Subway line.
The apartment features a fully renovated kitchen, complete with STAINLESS STEEL refrigerator, dishwasher, range, and microwave, a natural stone countertop, porcelain tiled backsplash, and custom cabinetry; Recently installed solid white oak hardwood floors ; bathroom features a brand new deep soaking tub, controlled heated floors and high-end JADO fixtures; new double paned insulated windows and AC unit. Extremely quiet and peaceful unit!
Please note that this unit is available at this price for a 12-month lease only.
If you are looking for a summer rental (6 months minimum) the monthly price will vary.
The apartment is available exactly as shown in the pictures.
Please feel free to call to make an appointment.