BEST DEAL ON THE MARKET!!! NO FEE ***TRUE 2 BEDROOM*** PRICE ONLY $ 2450{{{HOT LOCATION}}} {{{IDEAL FOR SHARING AND ROOMMATES!}}}HURRY UP! CALL / TEXT/ EMAIL-MASSIVE LIVING ROOM-NO FEE-QUEEN SIZE BEDROOMS-AMPLE CLOSET SPACE-RENOVATED-GREAT LOCATION (WEST 188 ST. & ST.NICHOLAS AVE.)-BRIGHT APARTMENT-RENOVATED KITCHEN-FULL BATHROOM-HARDWOOD FLOORS-HIGH CEILINGS-LOCATED NEAR 1 SUBWAY LINES (JUST AT THE CORNER)-ON SITE SUPER-GUARANTORS ACCEPTEDHURRY UP! CALL / TEXT/ EMAIL*THIS APARTMENT WILL NOT STAY IN THE MARKET LONG* bestaptsnyc154992