601 W 57TH ST.

Amenities

gym elevator clubhouse bike storage range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym bike storage

HELENA 57 WEST offers a range of spacious studio, one and two-bedroom layouts, complemented by sweeping views that effortlessly integrate indoor and outdoor living. Eco-living is integrated throughout the building, creating a unique ambiance that fosters resident wellness and vitality. Expansive interiors, thoughtfully-curated materials, and exclusive amenities support a harmonious resident lifestyle. A balanced offering of amenities and events provide resident convenience, encourage social interaction, and promote well-being. HELENA 57 WEST transforms green living by carefully harmonizing environmental initiatives with resident comfort. A sustainable vision that sets a new standard in environmental responsibility, the building is interlaced with green initiatives that promote healthy living. mpg874997