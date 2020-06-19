All apartments in New York
601 W 57TH ST.

601 West 57th Street · (646) 484-5111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

601 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
elevator
clubhouse
bike storage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
bike storage
HELENA 57 WEST offers a range of spacious studio, one and two-bedroom layouts, complemented by sweeping views that effortlessly integrate indoor and outdoor living. Eco-living is integrated throughout the building, creating a unique ambiance that fosters resident wellness and vitality. Expansive interiors, thoughtfully-curated materials, and exclusive amenities support a harmonious resident lifestyle. A balanced offering of amenities and events provide resident convenience, encourage social interaction, and promote well-being. HELENA 57 WEST transforms green living by carefully harmonizing environmental initiatives with resident comfort. A sustainable vision that sets a new standard in environmental responsibility, the building is interlaced with green initiatives that promote healthy living. mpg874997

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 W 57TH ST. have any available units?
601 W 57TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 W 57TH ST. have?
Some of 601 W 57TH ST.'s amenities include gym, elevator, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 W 57TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
601 W 57TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 W 57TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 601 W 57TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 601 W 57TH ST. offer parking?
No, 601 W 57TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 601 W 57TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 W 57TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 W 57TH ST. have a pool?
No, 601 W 57TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 601 W 57TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 601 W 57TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 601 W 57TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 W 57TH ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
