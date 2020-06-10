600 West 136th Street

Amenities

West 136th Street, Manhattan, New York, NY 10031 - 5 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Shayvionne Harris, Elite Real Estate Group, (201) 233-7805. Available from: 05/24/2020. No pets allowed. Stunning renovated 5 bedroom apartment with 2 bathrooms in elevator building. Unit features hardwood floors throughout and boasts a modern kitchen with wooden cabinets, stainless steel appliances, microwave and dishwasher. There is ample closet space. Conveniently located near subway and bus lines, eateries and more. No Broker Fee. Call to schedule appointment with Shayvionne Harris at 646.705.1100. [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3562256 ]