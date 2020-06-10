All apartments in New York
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:50 AM

600 West 136th Street

600 West 136th Street · (201) 233-7805
Location

600 West 136th Street, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
microwave
West 136th Street, Manhattan, New York, NY 10031 - 5 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Shayvionne Harris, Elite Real Estate Group, (201) 233-7805. Available from: 05/24/2020. No pets allowed. Stunning renovated 5 bedroom apartment with 2 bathrooms in elevator building. Unit features hardwood floors throughout and boasts a modern kitchen with wooden cabinets, stainless steel appliances, microwave and dishwasher. There is ample closet space. Conveniently located near subway and bus lines, eateries and more. No Broker Fee. Call to schedule appointment with Shayvionne Harris at 646.705.1100. [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3562256 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 West 136th Street have any available units?
600 West 136th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 West 136th Street have?
Some of 600 West 136th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 West 136th Street currently offering any rent specials?
600 West 136th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 West 136th Street pet-friendly?
No, 600 West 136th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 600 West 136th Street offer parking?
No, 600 West 136th Street does not offer parking.
Does 600 West 136th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 West 136th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 West 136th Street have a pool?
No, 600 West 136th Street does not have a pool.
Does 600 West 136th Street have accessible units?
No, 600 West 136th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 600 West 136th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 West 136th Street has units with dishwashers.
