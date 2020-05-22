All apartments in New York
60 East 55th Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:34 AM

60 East 55th Street

60 East 55th Street · (212) 941-2512
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60 East 55th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 28A · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
concierge
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Available for May 1st lease start date. This expansive, mint condition 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom corner unit is perched on the 28th floor of the prestigious Park Avenue Place at 60 East 55th Street. Measuring over 1,070 square feet and flooded with natural light, this pristine unit boasts hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling casement windows, elegant custom millwork and built-ins as well as in-unit washer and dryer. The oversized living room has North and West exposures and features a tonal glass accent wall, floating storage, and built-in workspace while comfortably accommodating a separate dining area. The windowed kitchens white gloss cabinetry is accented with dark marble countertops and floors, and offers a suite of high-end appliances from Miele, including a built-in coffee system, Sub Zero fridge, and wine refrigerator. The generously sized corner bedroom with North and East exposures has an en suite bathroom, large walk-in closet and wall of built-in storage. The windowed bathroom features a marble-topped dual sink vanity, soaking tub and separate glass-enclosed shower. Built in 2004, Park Avenue Place was designed by renowned architects Kohn Pederson Fox Associates with interiors by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. This luxury boutique condominium building has 76 units, a full-time doorman, concierge, and live-in superintendent. Residents are also able to access the CORE Club, one of Manhattans most exclusive private clubs, featuring a gym, full spa, screening room, restaurant, bar, meeting rooms and library. Situated in the heart of Midtown East between Park and Madison Avenues, Park Avenue Place is conveniently located near some of NYCs most notable places for dining, shopping and entertainment. No pets allowed. Condo application required. Tenant in place, 24 hours notice required to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 East 55th Street have any available units?
60 East 55th Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 East 55th Street have?
Some of 60 East 55th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 East 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
60 East 55th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 East 55th Street pet-friendly?
No, 60 East 55th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 60 East 55th Street offer parking?
Yes, 60 East 55th Street does offer parking.
Does 60 East 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 East 55th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 East 55th Street have a pool?
No, 60 East 55th Street does not have a pool.
Does 60 East 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 60 East 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 60 East 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 East 55th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
