Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage walk in closets gym concierge

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities concierge doorman gym parking garage hot tub media room

Available for May 1st lease start date. This expansive, mint condition 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom corner unit is perched on the 28th floor of the prestigious Park Avenue Place at 60 East 55th Street. Measuring over 1,070 square feet and flooded with natural light, this pristine unit boasts hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling casement windows, elegant custom millwork and built-ins as well as in-unit washer and dryer. The oversized living room has North and West exposures and features a tonal glass accent wall, floating storage, and built-in workspace while comfortably accommodating a separate dining area. The windowed kitchens white gloss cabinetry is accented with dark marble countertops and floors, and offers a suite of high-end appliances from Miele, including a built-in coffee system, Sub Zero fridge, and wine refrigerator. The generously sized corner bedroom with North and East exposures has an en suite bathroom, large walk-in closet and wall of built-in storage. The windowed bathroom features a marble-topped dual sink vanity, soaking tub and separate glass-enclosed shower. Built in 2004, Park Avenue Place was designed by renowned architects Kohn Pederson Fox Associates with interiors by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. This luxury boutique condominium building has 76 units, a full-time doorman, concierge, and live-in superintendent. Residents are also able to access the CORE Club, one of Manhattans most exclusive private clubs, featuring a gym, full spa, screening room, restaurant, bar, meeting rooms and library. Situated in the heart of Midtown East between Park and Madison Avenues, Park Avenue Place is conveniently located near some of NYCs most notable places for dining, shopping and entertainment. No pets allowed. Condo application required. Tenant in place, 24 hours notice required to show.