New York, NY
6 West 90th Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:29 PM

6 West 90th Street

6 West 90th Street · (212) 957-4100
Location

6 West 90th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
SOHO artisans loft!Bay windows. Central Park Block. Pristine Brownstone. Laundromat on the corner. Spacious one bedroom apartment on the fourth floor. Apartment features: 14 Ceilings; renovated separate kitchen with full-sized appliances; king-sized bedroom; excellent storage and semi-walk-in closet; deco fireplace; original wood shutters; new hardwood floors throughout; marble classic bathroom. Extremely Sunny! Located on a beautiful, tranquil tree-lined block, stone throw to Central Park. Lots of Pre-War details and Charm. 2 short blocks to the B/C/D trains on Central Park. Sorry, no dogs. 1 cat considered case by case. To view this apartment or any other, please contact me anytime via email.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 West 90th Street have any available units?
6 West 90th Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 West 90th Street have?
Some of 6 West 90th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 West 90th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6 West 90th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 West 90th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 West 90th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6 West 90th Street offer parking?
No, 6 West 90th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6 West 90th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 West 90th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 West 90th Street have a pool?
No, 6 West 90th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6 West 90th Street have accessible units?
No, 6 West 90th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6 West 90th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 West 90th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
