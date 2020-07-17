6 West 90th Street

Amenities
SOHO artisans loft!Bay windows. Central Park Block. Pristine Brownstone. Laundromat on the corner. Spacious one bedroom apartment on the fourth floor. Apartment features: 14 Ceilings; renovated separate kitchen with full-sized appliances; king-sized bedroom; excellent storage and semi-walk-in closet; deco fireplace; original wood shutters; new hardwood floors throughout; marble classic bathroom. Extremely Sunny! Located on a beautiful, tranquil tree-lined block, stone throw to Central Park. Lots of Pre-War details and Charm. 2 short blocks to the B/C/D trains on Central Park. Sorry, no dogs. 1 cat considered case by case. To view this apartment or any other, please contact me anytime via email.