All apartments in New York
Find more places like 597 tenth ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
597 tenth ave
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:22 PM

597 tenth ave

597 10th Avenue · (706) 206-5889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

597 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO FEE! This gorgeous railroad apartment features a HUGE king one bedroom! Connecting directly to it is another bedroom with AC, closet and window - - this room would be perfect for a baby, an office, a guest room. In railroad apartments the bedrooms are connected...to reach the large bedroom you first pass through the "bedroom/office" next to it. (Less private room).
Everything is being made up new for you, as you can see here. We see exposed brick, breakfast bar, dishwasher, bath off the kitchen (not bedroom)...this huge apartment will be a winner!
If you are a diplomat, this management may work with you!
Pets are on a case by case basis!
Schedule a Showing Online

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 597 tenth ave have any available units?
597 tenth ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 597 tenth ave have?
Some of 597 tenth ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 597 tenth ave currently offering any rent specials?
597 tenth ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 597 tenth ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 597 tenth ave is pet friendly.
Does 597 tenth ave offer parking?
No, 597 tenth ave does not offer parking.
Does 597 tenth ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 597 tenth ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 597 tenth ave have a pool?
No, 597 tenth ave does not have a pool.
Does 597 tenth ave have accessible units?
No, 597 tenth ave does not have accessible units.
Does 597 tenth ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 597 tenth ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 597 tenth ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street
New York, NY 10128
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity