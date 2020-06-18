597 tenth ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NO FEE! This gorgeous railroad apartment features a HUGE king one bedroom! Connecting directly to it is another bedroom with AC, closet and window - - this room would be perfect for a baby, an office, a guest room. In railroad apartments the bedrooms are connected...to reach the large bedroom you first pass through the "bedroom/office" next to it. (Less private room).

Everything is being made up new for you, as you can see here. We see exposed brick, breakfast bar, dishwasher, bath off the kitchen (not bedroom)...this huge apartment will be a winner!

If you are a diplomat, this management may work with you!

Pets are on a case by case basis!

