Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:08 AM

58 Perry Street

58 Perry Street · (917) 407-0480
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

58 Perry Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1RE/1RW · Avail. now

$5,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO FEE! Virtual Showings Available! Located on beautiful tree-lined Perry Street in the heart of the West Village this freshly renovated two bedroom has ample space to roam with approximately 800+sf of living space . Each queen sized bedroom offers large closets, lush interior garden views and both have their own en-suite bathrooms.The galley kitchen has quartz counter tops, new appliances including dishwasher and plenty of storage space.There is a dining area just off the kitchen that also doubles as a perfect home office. Other features include ceiling fans, pre-wired cable, excellent closet space and AC units are included. Pets and guarantors welcome! Contact me today for your private virtual tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Perry Street have any available units?
58 Perry Street has a unit available for $5,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 58 Perry Street have?
Some of 58 Perry Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Perry Street currently offering any rent specials?
58 Perry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Perry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 58 Perry Street is pet friendly.
Does 58 Perry Street offer parking?
No, 58 Perry Street does not offer parking.
Does 58 Perry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Perry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Perry Street have a pool?
No, 58 Perry Street does not have a pool.
Does 58 Perry Street have accessible units?
No, 58 Perry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Perry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 Perry Street has units with dishwashers.
