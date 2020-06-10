58 Perry Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NO FEE! Virtual Showings Available! Located on beautiful tree-lined Perry Street in the heart of the West Village this freshly renovated two bedroom has ample space to roam with approximately 800+sf of living space . Each queen sized bedroom offers large closets, lush interior garden views and both have their own en-suite bathrooms.The galley kitchen has quartz counter tops, new appliances including dishwasher and plenty of storage space.There is a dining area just off the kitchen that also doubles as a perfect home office. Other features include ceiling fans, pre-wired cable, excellent closet space and AC units are included. Pets and guarantors welcome! Contact me today for your private virtual tour!