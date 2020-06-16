58 East 127th Street

Amenities

Looking for a home that gets a lot of natural sunlight? This full-floor apartment might be just the home you need.



The bedroom, facing south, has very tall ceilings and two large windows with an open view. There are two (2) double-wide closets in the bedroom with plenty of storage.



The living room is on the other side of the apartment and facing north. There are three large windows and another open view over the top of a school across the street.



There is great storage space for this apartment - 5 closets total - and the living room comfortably fits a dining area to one side. The bathroom is very large and has a vanity with storage and a medicine cabinet. The kitchen is in the middle of the apartment and does not take up any room from the main living space. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and stainless steel appliances that are like-new!



The building is a pristine owner-occupied brownstone in a central location. Very close proximity to the Metro-North, 4/5/6 trains as well as the 2/3 trains on Lenox Avenue.



Harlem's main thoroughfare, 125th Street, is only two blocks away and offers a myriad of retail options including Whole Foods, Harlem Fresh, Bed Bath & Beyond, TJ Max, Burlington Coat Factory, Staples, and more. Lenox Avenue has a lot of other neighborhood favorites like Red Rooster, Babbalucci, Cantina, and Corner Social.