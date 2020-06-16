All apartments in New York
Find more places like 58 East 127th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
58 East 127th Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:40 AM

58 East 127th Street

58 East 127th Street · (212) 369-1518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

58 East 127th Street, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Looking for a home that gets a lot of natural sunlight? This full-floor apartment might be just the home you need.

The bedroom, facing south, has very tall ceilings and two large windows with an open view. There are two (2) double-wide closets in the bedroom with plenty of storage.

The living room is on the other side of the apartment and facing north. There are three large windows and another open view over the top of a school across the street.

There is great storage space for this apartment - 5 closets total - and the living room comfortably fits a dining area to one side. The bathroom is very large and has a vanity with storage and a medicine cabinet. The kitchen is in the middle of the apartment and does not take up any room from the main living space. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and stainless steel appliances that are like-new!

The building is a pristine owner-occupied brownstone in a central location. Very close proximity to the Metro-North, 4/5/6 trains as well as the 2/3 trains on Lenox Avenue.

Harlem's main thoroughfare, 125th Street, is only two blocks away and offers a myriad of retail options including Whole Foods, Harlem Fresh, Bed Bath & Beyond, TJ Max, Burlington Coat Factory, Staples, and more. Lenox Avenue has a lot of other neighborhood favorites like Red Rooster, Babbalucci, Cantina, and Corner Social.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 East 127th Street have any available units?
58 East 127th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 58 East 127th Street currently offering any rent specials?
58 East 127th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 East 127th Street pet-friendly?
No, 58 East 127th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 58 East 127th Street offer parking?
No, 58 East 127th Street does not offer parking.
Does 58 East 127th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 East 127th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 East 127th Street have a pool?
No, 58 East 127th Street does not have a pool.
Does 58 East 127th Street have accessible units?
No, 58 East 127th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 58 East 127th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 East 127th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 East 127th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 East 127th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 58 East 127th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity