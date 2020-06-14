579 Hudson Street

Amenities
Immediate move in
Video tour is of actual apartment - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0hhrtQqfiR8
A quiet and spacious studio in the heart of the West Village! Just two flights up, this large studio boasts terrific sunlight and just received a brand new kitchen and bathroom!
Located on the highly desirable Hudson Street, this pre-war building is served by multiple subway lines, including the A, C, E, B, D, F, M, L, and 1 trains.
- Separate, brand new kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances
- Newly renovated bathroom
- Bright and sunny
- High ceilings
- Pet friendly