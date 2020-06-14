All apartments in New York
579 Hudson Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

579 Hudson Street

579 Hudson Street · (212) 729-5712 ext. 183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

579 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3-RN · Avail. now

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immediate move in

Video tour is of actual apartment - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0hhrtQqfiR8

A quiet and spacious studio in the heart of the West Village! Just two flights up, this large studio boasts terrific sunlight and just received a brand new kitchen and bathroom!

Located on the highly desirable Hudson Street, this pre-war building is served by multiple subway lines, including the A, C, E, B, D, F, M, L, and 1 trains.

- Separate, brand new kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances
- Newly renovated bathroom
- Bright and sunny
- High ceilings
- Pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 579 Hudson Street have any available units?
579 Hudson Street has a unit available for $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 579 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
579 Hudson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 579 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 579 Hudson Street is pet friendly.
Does 579 Hudson Street offer parking?
No, 579 Hudson Street does not offer parking.
Does 579 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 579 Hudson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 579 Hudson Street have a pool?
No, 579 Hudson Street does not have a pool.
Does 579 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 579 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 579 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 579 Hudson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 579 Hudson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 579 Hudson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
