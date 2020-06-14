579 Hudson Street

Amenities

Immediate move in



Video tour is of actual apartment - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0hhrtQqfiR8



A quiet and spacious studio in the heart of the West Village! Just two flights up, this large studio boasts terrific sunlight and just received a brand new kitchen and bathroom!



Located on the highly desirable Hudson Street, this pre-war building is served by multiple subway lines, including the A, C, E, B, D, F, M, L, and 1 trains.



- Separate, brand new kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances

- Newly renovated bathroom

- Bright and sunny

- High ceilings

- Pet friendly