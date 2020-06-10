All apartments in New York
Find more places like 572 Eleventh Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
572 Eleventh Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:19 AM

572 Eleventh Avenue

572 11th Avenue · (212) 997-0572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

572 11th Avenue, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11-C · Avail. now

$7,108

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
key fob access
lobby
This gracious 2-bedroom, 2-bath offers sweeping views to the west. Interior features include floor-to-ceiling windows, wood flooring, warm, natural palettes, an Italian crafted kitchen, European appliances, tiled bathrooms with rain showers, and an in-home washer and dryer.

Our Residences Feature:
- Top-of-the-line appliance suite by Bosch
- Caesar stone kitchen counters and integrated backsplash
- Custom-colored pale taupe oak wood floors
- Floor-to-ceiling tiled bathrooms
- Soaking tubs with custom glass enclosure
- Custom closet interiors
- Built-in bookcase millwork
- Bosch in-unit washer and dryer
- Smart technology featuring keyless smart locks & Nest thermostats
- Continuous window walls in high floor units

Our Exclusive Amenities Package, designed by CetraRuddy and curated by Moinian Group:
- Serene and peaceful attended lobby boasting a sculpture garden
- Landscaped second floor Patio Garden Space
- The Living Room with resident's work space, dining area and library
- Landscaped, furnished rooftop terrace lounge with breathtaking views of the city skyline and the Hudson River, featuring a sculpted lawn designed by HMWhite
- On-site fitness studio featuring Peloton and Technogym equipment
- The Office business center

Architecturally inspiring, Oskar is a luxury rental property designed by CetraRuddy.
Serene and peaceful, the lobby reflects more the sensibilities of an art gallery than a residential building as it boasts an impressive collection of work by Phillip Michaels. A sculpture garden and sky-lit reflective pond house a glistening, mirror-polished sculpture by the renowned artist, Arik Levy. And as abundant light pours in from the sundrenched corridors, the elements of this lobby come together to create a space that is both grand and intimate.

$7,108 is the Net Effective Rent based on a 13-month lease with 1 month free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 572 Eleventh Avenue have any available units?
572 Eleventh Avenue has a unit available for $7,108 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 572 Eleventh Avenue have?
Some of 572 Eleventh Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 572 Eleventh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
572 Eleventh Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 572 Eleventh Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 572 Eleventh Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 572 Eleventh Avenue offer parking?
No, 572 Eleventh Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 572 Eleventh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 572 Eleventh Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 572 Eleventh Avenue have a pool?
No, 572 Eleventh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 572 Eleventh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 572 Eleventh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 572 Eleventh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 572 Eleventh Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 572 Eleventh Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity