572 Eleventh Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym key fob access lobby

This gracious 2-bedroom, 2-bath offers sweeping views to the west. Interior features include floor-to-ceiling windows, wood flooring, warm, natural palettes, an Italian crafted kitchen, European appliances, tiled bathrooms with rain showers, and an in-home washer and dryer.



Our Residences Feature:

- Top-of-the-line appliance suite by Bosch

- Caesar stone kitchen counters and integrated backsplash

- Custom-colored pale taupe oak wood floors

- Floor-to-ceiling tiled bathrooms

- Soaking tubs with custom glass enclosure

- Custom closet interiors

- Built-in bookcase millwork

- Bosch in-unit washer and dryer

- Smart technology featuring keyless smart locks & Nest thermostats

- Continuous window walls in high floor units



Our Exclusive Amenities Package, designed by CetraRuddy and curated by Moinian Group:

- Serene and peaceful attended lobby boasting a sculpture garden

- Landscaped second floor Patio Garden Space

- The Living Room with resident's work space, dining area and library

- Landscaped, furnished rooftop terrace lounge with breathtaking views of the city skyline and the Hudson River, featuring a sculpted lawn designed by HMWhite

- On-site fitness studio featuring Peloton and Technogym equipment

- The Office business center



Architecturally inspiring, Oskar is a luxury rental property designed by CetraRuddy.

Serene and peaceful, the lobby reflects more the sensibilities of an art gallery than a residential building as it boasts an impressive collection of work by Phillip Michaels. A sculpture garden and sky-lit reflective pond house a glistening, mirror-polished sculpture by the renowned artist, Arik Levy. And as abundant light pours in from the sundrenched corridors, the elements of this lobby come together to create a space that is both grand and intimate.



$7,108 is the Net Effective Rent based on a 13-month lease with 1 month free.