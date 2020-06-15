Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel doorman

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman

Virtual Tour: https://mls.ricohtours.com/2ec46d7e-112e-486d-98c9-6df60d3ed714/Video: https://youtube.com/watch?v=NuzdVpTXqQAEnjoy living in the gorgeous, completely gut renovated apartment which encompasses modern elements whilst keeping it's classical charm in this beautiful historic building. This apartment features a private terrace, washer and dryer, brand new open style kitchen, high quality stainless steel appliances, sinks and a bathroom with modern streamlined fixtures.La Rochelle, a beautiful pre-war building located centrally on the Upper West Side, is best described as one of the most attractive late 19th Century apartment buildings in Manhattan.This 11-story building at 57 West 75th Street on the Northeast Corner of Columbus Avenue is moments from Central Park and in the middle of this wonderful neighborhood. With its pre-war charm, high ceilings, large windows, oversized apartment layouts, gourmet chefs kitchens, custom designed marble baths and beautiful detail, La Rochelle is a landmarked building.