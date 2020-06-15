All apartments in New York
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:34 AM

57 West 75th Street

57 West 75th Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

57 West 75th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit PHG · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
Virtual Tour: https://mls.ricohtours.com/2ec46d7e-112e-486d-98c9-6df60d3ed714/Video: https://youtube.com/watch?v=NuzdVpTXqQAEnjoy living in the gorgeous, completely gut renovated apartment which encompasses modern elements whilst keeping it's classical charm in this beautiful historic building. This apartment features a private terrace, washer and dryer, brand new open style kitchen, high quality stainless steel appliances, sinks and a bathroom with modern streamlined fixtures.La Rochelle, a beautiful pre-war building located centrally on the Upper West Side, is best described as one of the most attractive late 19th Century apartment buildings in Manhattan.This 11-story building at 57 West 75th Street on the Northeast Corner of Columbus Avenue is moments from Central Park and in the middle of this wonderful neighborhood. With its pre-war charm, high ceilings, large windows, oversized apartment layouts, gourmet chefs kitchens, custom designed marble baths and beautiful detail, La Rochelle is a landmarked building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 West 75th Street have any available units?
57 West 75th Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 West 75th Street have?
Some of 57 West 75th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 West 75th Street currently offering any rent specials?
57 West 75th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 West 75th Street pet-friendly?
No, 57 West 75th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 57 West 75th Street offer parking?
No, 57 West 75th Street does not offer parking.
Does 57 West 75th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 West 75th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 West 75th Street have a pool?
No, 57 West 75th Street does not have a pool.
Does 57 West 75th Street have accessible units?
No, 57 West 75th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 57 West 75th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 West 75th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
