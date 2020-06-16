57 West 58th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry lobby media room

Welcome Home to The Coronet!



Spacious One Bedroom Apartment | Abundant Closets | In-Unit Washer/Dryer | Stainless Steel Appliances including Dishwasher & Microwave | Wine Cooler | Comfortable Breakfast Bar w/ Counter Stools | Large Bedroom w/ plenty of storage | Renovated Windowed Bathroom | Wood Plank Flooring Throughout



24 Hour Luxury Doorman Condo | Modern Lobby | Live-In Super | Laundry Room | Excellent Midtown / Central Park South Location



Incredible Location Steps To Everything | 1 Block To Central Park | Close Proximity To Time Warner Center & Columbus Circle | Easy Access To Theater District, Lincoln Center & Carnegie Hall | Subways: F To 57th, N/R/Q To 57th, E/M to 53rd, A/B/C/D/1 To 59th



Please Note: Photos are Virtually Staged. Partially Furnished Upon Request | Condo Approval Required



Video coming soon.