All apartments in New York
Find more places like 57 West 58th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
57 West 58th Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:01 AM

57 West 58th Street

57 West 58th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

57 West 58th Street, New York, NY 10019
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-D · Avail. now

$2,975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
lobby
media room
Welcome Home to The Coronet!

Spacious One Bedroom Apartment | Abundant Closets | In-Unit Washer/Dryer | Stainless Steel Appliances including Dishwasher & Microwave | Wine Cooler | Comfortable Breakfast Bar w/ Counter Stools | Large Bedroom w/ plenty of storage | Renovated Windowed Bathroom | Wood Plank Flooring Throughout

24 Hour Luxury Doorman Condo | Modern Lobby | Live-In Super | Laundry Room | Excellent Midtown / Central Park South Location

Incredible Location Steps To Everything | 1 Block To Central Park | Close Proximity To Time Warner Center & Columbus Circle | Easy Access To Theater District, Lincoln Center & Carnegie Hall | Subways: F To 57th, N/R/Q To 57th, E/M to 53rd, A/B/C/D/1 To 59th

Please Note: Photos are Virtually Staged. Partially Furnished Upon Request | Condo Approval Required

Video coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 West 58th Street have any available units?
57 West 58th Street has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 West 58th Street have?
Some of 57 West 58th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 West 58th Street currently offering any rent specials?
57 West 58th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 West 58th Street pet-friendly?
No, 57 West 58th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 57 West 58th Street offer parking?
No, 57 West 58th Street does not offer parking.
Does 57 West 58th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 West 58th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 West 58th Street have a pool?
No, 57 West 58th Street does not have a pool.
Does 57 West 58th Street have accessible units?
No, 57 West 58th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 57 West 58th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 West 58th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 57 West 58th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity