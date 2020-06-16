57 West 58th Street

Amenities
Welcome Home to The Coronet!
Spacious One Bedroom Apartment | Abundant Closets | In-Unit Washer/Dryer | Stainless Steel Appliances including Dishwasher & Microwave | Wine Cooler | Comfortable Breakfast Bar w/ Counter Stools | Large Bedroom w/ plenty of storage | Renovated Windowed Bathroom | Wood Plank Flooring Throughout
24 Hour Luxury Doorman Condo | Modern Lobby | Live-In Super | Laundry Room | Excellent Midtown / Central Park South Location
Incredible Location Steps To Everything | 1 Block To Central Park | Close Proximity To Time Warner Center & Columbus Circle | Easy Access To Theater District, Lincoln Center & Carnegie Hall | Subways: F To 57th, N/R/Q To 57th, E/M to 53rd, A/B/C/D/1 To 59th
Please Note: Photos are Virtually Staged. Partially Furnished Upon Request | Condo Approval Required
Video coming soon.