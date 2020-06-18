57 East 77th Street

Amenities

Lovely Newly Renovated One Bedroom, One Bath With Private Patio And Hardwood Flooring In Bedroom. New Recessed Lighting In Living Room. Kitchen Received Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances Including A Microwave And Dishwasher; New Pearl Raised Panel Cabinets And Shiva Gold Granite Counter Tops Installed. New Vanity, Medicine Cabinet, And Standing Shower Installed In Bathroom. Located Between Madison And Park Avenues, Walking Distance To Central Park. 6 Train At 77th Street And Lexington. *Video Tour. Keyah2649