57 East 77th Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:12 PM

57 East 77th Street

57 East 77th Street · (212) 595-5565
Location

57 East 77th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Lovely Newly Renovated One Bedroom, One Bath With Private Patio And Hardwood Flooring In Bedroom. New Recessed Lighting In Living Room. Kitchen Received Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances Including A Microwave And Dishwasher; New Pearl Raised Panel Cabinets And Shiva Gold Granite Counter Tops Installed. New Vanity, Medicine Cabinet, And Standing Shower Installed In Bathroom. Located Between Madison And Park Avenues, Walking Distance To Central Park. 6 Train At 77th Street And Lexington. *Video Tour. Keyah2649

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 East 77th Street have any available units?
57 East 77th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 East 77th Street have?
Some of 57 East 77th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 East 77th Street currently offering any rent specials?
57 East 77th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 East 77th Street pet-friendly?
No, 57 East 77th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 57 East 77th Street offer parking?
No, 57 East 77th Street does not offer parking.
Does 57 East 77th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 East 77th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 East 77th Street have a pool?
No, 57 East 77th Street does not have a pool.
Does 57 East 77th Street have accessible units?
No, 57 East 77th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 57 East 77th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 East 77th Street has units with dishwashers.
