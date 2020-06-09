All apartments in New York
567 Fort Washington Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

567 Fort Washington Avenue

567 Fort Washington Avenue · (917) 709-1491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

567 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Fort Washington Avenue, lovely Art-Deco Studio, top floor in 7-floor bldg. Sunken Living Area, Large Foyer, Dressing Area, Separate Kitchen--a good use of the space makes this studio feel bigger than its square footage suggests. Totally separate kitchen area and large foyer, easily big enough for home office set-up.It's not hype when we say not many studios come up in Hudson Heights. If you're interested we'll work with your schedule. Beautifully-kept building in the center of it all in Hudson Heights, near the A-Train which takes you to 59th St in 15 minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 567 Fort Washington Avenue have any available units?
567 Fort Washington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 567 Fort Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
567 Fort Washington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 567 Fort Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 567 Fort Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 567 Fort Washington Avenue offer parking?
No, 567 Fort Washington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 567 Fort Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 567 Fort Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 567 Fort Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 567 Fort Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 567 Fort Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 567 Fort Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 567 Fort Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 567 Fort Washington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 567 Fort Washington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 567 Fort Washington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
