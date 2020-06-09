567 Fort Washington Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Fort Washington Avenue, lovely Art-Deco Studio, top floor in 7-floor bldg. Sunken Living Area, Large Foyer, Dressing Area, Separate Kitchen--a good use of the space makes this studio feel bigger than its square footage suggests. Totally separate kitchen area and large foyer, easily big enough for home office set-up.It's not hype when we say not many studios come up in Hudson Heights. If you're interested we'll work with your schedule. Beautifully-kept building in the center of it all in Hudson Heights, near the A-Train which takes you to 59th St in 15 minutes.