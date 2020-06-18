All apartments in New York
561 2nd Ave
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:02 PM

561 2nd Ave

561 2nd Ave · (347) 746-9278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

561 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Apartment is available for rent in Gramercy !!
Newly renovated luxurious apartment with 2# beds and 1# bath. Unit features great hardwood floors, pristine kitchen, modern bath, immaculate tall ceilings. The bedroom is large and has plenty of space for a king size bed. Updated windows throughout letting in lots of natural air and sunlight. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a gorgeous backsplash and tons of cabinets. Close to public transportation for easy commutes.
SM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 2nd Ave have any available units?
561 2nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 561 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
561 2nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 561 2nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 561 2nd Ave offer parking?
No, 561 2nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 561 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 561 2nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 561 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 561 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 561 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 561 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 561 2nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 561 2nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 561 2nd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
