560 West End AVE.

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

1 Bedroom - W. 87th Street/West End Avenue



Gorgeous, newly renovated & spacious 1 Bedroom apartment. Huge south facing living room with 4 large windows letting beautiful light in and allowing gorgeous south facing views.



Apartment is fully gut renovated with wide plank hardwood flooring, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, high ceilings and gorgeous renovated bathroom with stand-up shower.



Large bedroom accommodates queen/king easily.



Fantastic UWS location, nearby 86th Street Subway/bus, tons of shopping, steps to Riverside Park & Central Park.



This is a beautiful brownstone building, and is 4 flights up. Laundry is right next door & pets are case by case.