Home
/
New York, NY
/
560 West End AVE.
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

560 West End AVE.

560 West End Avenue · (212) 877-0436
Location

560 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom

Unit 4E · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bedroom - W. 87th Street/West End Avenue

Gorgeous, newly renovated & spacious 1 Bedroom apartment. Huge south facing living room with 4 large windows letting beautiful light in and allowing gorgeous south facing views.

Apartment is fully gut renovated with wide plank hardwood flooring, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, high ceilings and gorgeous renovated bathroom with stand-up shower.

Large bedroom accommodates queen/king easily.

Fantastic UWS location, nearby 86th Street Subway/bus, tons of shopping, steps to Riverside Park & Central Park.

This is a beautiful brownstone building, and is 4 flights up. Laundry is right next door & pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 West End AVE. have any available units?
560 West End AVE. has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 560 West End AVE. have?
Some of 560 West End AVE.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 West End AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
560 West End AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 West End AVE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 560 West End AVE. is pet friendly.
Does 560 West End AVE. offer parking?
No, 560 West End AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 560 West End AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 560 West End AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 West End AVE. have a pool?
No, 560 West End AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 560 West End AVE. have accessible units?
No, 560 West End AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 560 West End AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 560 West End AVE. has units with dishwashers.
