Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:43 AM

560 Riverside Drive

560 Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

560 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10027
Morningside Heights

Amenities

air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
I am subletting my spacious one bedroom apartment in the summer. It is nicely located in front of Hudson River, with sufficient sunshine, Fairway/C-town/grocery stores and shopping areas near by, 125 street metro center (A B C D and line 1) next to it, 3-minute walking distance from Manhattan School of Music and a nice 10-minute walk away from the Columbia campus (where you will see the famous Li Hongzhang tree and General Grant Memorial). It is warmly decorated and fully furnished, with air conditioner in the summer in every room, and outside it has 24h security, laundry and even a kindergarten. The living room has a cozy sofa with friendly style tatami in front of it, that could potentially host one more guest. My friends just loved it when they slept overnight. The coat room is brilliantly located at the front of the apartment.The bedroom is next-to-it and is quite spacious and very quiet. We have probably every utensil you can imagine in the kitchen and many quiets, sheets, cushions, towels, etc. available. I think this place is very ideal for visiting researchers or students with family&#8203; in NYC and the train can take you anywhere.&#8203; I also have a good collection of friendly history books near a hotel-style fancy restroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 Riverside Drive have any available units?
560 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 560 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
560 Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 560 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 560 Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 560 Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 560 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 560 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 560 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 560 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 560 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 560 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 560 Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 560 Riverside Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 560 Riverside Drive has units with air conditioning.
