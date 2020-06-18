560 Riverside Drive

Amenities

I am subletting my spacious one bedroom apartment in the summer. It is nicely located in front of Hudson River, with sufficient sunshine, Fairway/C-town/grocery stores and shopping areas near by, 125 street metro center (A B C D and line 1) next to it, 3-minute walking distance from Manhattan School of Music and a nice 10-minute walk away from the Columbia campus (where you will see the famous Li Hongzhang tree and General Grant Memorial). It is warmly decorated and fully furnished, with air conditioner in the summer in every room, and outside it has 24h security, laundry and even a kindergarten. The living room has a cozy sofa with friendly style tatami in front of it, that could potentially host one more guest. My friends just loved it when they slept overnight. The coat room is brilliantly located at the front of the apartment.The bedroom is next-to-it and is quite spacious and very quiet. We have probably every utensil you can imagine in the kitchen and many quiets, sheets, cushions, towels, etc. available. I think this place is very ideal for visiting researchers or students with family​ in NYC and the train can take you anywhere.​ I also have a good collection of friendly history books near a hotel-style fancy restroom.