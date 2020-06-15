56 W 11th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

High Floor No Fee Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Gem in the Heart of Greenwich Village



Designed by Paris Forino, these Brand New Apartments have been fully renovated with an open layout and a transitional aesthetic featuring a light color palette which has been highlighted by wide-plank Bleached Oak Floors, Limed Brick Walls, and Gourmet Kitchens with Rich Statuary Marble Countertops.



Centrally located in New York's Gold Coast on West 11th Street between 5th and 6th Avenue in the heart of Greenwich village, this newly renovated pre-war elevator building is perfectly located on an intimate tree-lined street.



This 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Features:



Bleached Oak Floors

Sub-Zero, Bosch and Bertazzoni Appliances

Central Air

Bosch Washer & Dryers in Every Unit

Limed Brick Walls

Classic Black & White Tiled Bathrooms w/ Duravit Fixtures

Access to Building's Landscaped and Furnished Roof Deck



This building features a Landscaped Roof Deck that provides unobstructed views of Greenwich Village.