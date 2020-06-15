56 W 11th St

Amenities
High Floor No Fee Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Gem in the Heart of Greenwich Village
Designed by Paris Forino, these Brand New Apartments have been fully renovated with an open layout and a transitional aesthetic featuring a light color palette which has been highlighted by wide-plank Bleached Oak Floors, Limed Brick Walls, and Gourmet Kitchens with Rich Statuary Marble Countertops.
Centrally located in New York's Gold Coast on West 11th Street between 5th and 6th Avenue in the heart of Greenwich village, this newly renovated pre-war elevator building is perfectly located on an intimate tree-lined street.
This 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Features:
Bleached Oak Floors
Sub-Zero, Bosch and Bertazzoni Appliances
Central Air
Bosch Washer & Dryers in Every Unit
Limed Brick Walls
Classic Black & White Tiled Bathrooms w/ Duravit Fixtures
Access to Building's Landscaped and Furnished Roof Deck
This building features a Landscaped Roof Deck that provides unobstructed views of Greenwich Village.