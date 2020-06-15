All apartments in New York
Find more places like 56 W 11th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
56 W 11th St
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:20 AM

56 W 11th St

56 West 11th Street · (212) 753-7702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

56 West 11th Street, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5FE · Avail. now

$6,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
High Floor No Fee Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Gem in the Heart of Greenwich Village

Designed by Paris Forino, these Brand New Apartments have been fully renovated with an open layout and a transitional aesthetic featuring a light color palette which has been highlighted by wide-plank Bleached Oak Floors, Limed Brick Walls, and Gourmet Kitchens with Rich Statuary Marble Countertops.

Centrally located in New York's Gold Coast on West 11th Street between 5th and 6th Avenue in the heart of Greenwich village, this newly renovated pre-war elevator building is perfectly located on an intimate tree-lined street.

This 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Features:

Bleached Oak Floors
Sub-Zero, Bosch and Bertazzoni Appliances
Central Air
Bosch Washer & Dryers in Every Unit
Limed Brick Walls
Classic Black & White Tiled Bathrooms w/ Duravit Fixtures
Access to Building's Landscaped and Furnished Roof Deck

This building features a Landscaped Roof Deck that provides unobstructed views of Greenwich Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 W 11th St have any available units?
56 W 11th St has a unit available for $6,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 56 W 11th St have?
Some of 56 W 11th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 W 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
56 W 11th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 W 11th St pet-friendly?
No, 56 W 11th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 56 W 11th St offer parking?
No, 56 W 11th St does not offer parking.
Does 56 W 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56 W 11th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 W 11th St have a pool?
No, 56 W 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 56 W 11th St have accessible units?
No, 56 W 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 56 W 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 W 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 56 W 11th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity