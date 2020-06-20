All apartments in New York
56 Thomas Street
56 Thomas Street

56 Thomas Street · (212) 444-7927
Location

56 Thomas Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$9,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Generously proportioned condominium loft available in the heart of Tribeca! This space offers two bedrooms with one home office/sleeping area, two baths and a 500 square foot finished basement - making for 2200 square feet total - in perfect, move-in condition. The kitchen is beautifully renovated with high end appliances, including Bosch and Viking. The two full baths have been designed with lovely Bisazza glass mosaic tile. The picture of modern elegance, this fabulous oversized Tribeca loft offers over 2200 square feet of immaculate living space enhanced by airy 13-foot ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors and a large, dramatic skylight that pours natural light into the two bedrooms. Currently configured as two bedrooms with an interior third sleeping area, the huge open layout is designed for comfort and ideal for entertaining. Truly a downtown loft lover's find, with storage galore! Perfectly located on a quiet Tribeca block in the center of it all. Near Chambers Street transportation, multiple parks with green space, a plethora of restaurants and Whole Foods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Thomas Street have any available units?
56 Thomas Street has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 56 Thomas Street currently offering any rent specials?
56 Thomas Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Thomas Street pet-friendly?
No, 56 Thomas Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 56 Thomas Street offer parking?
No, 56 Thomas Street does not offer parking.
Does 56 Thomas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Thomas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Thomas Street have a pool?
No, 56 Thomas Street does not have a pool.
Does 56 Thomas Street have accessible units?
No, 56 Thomas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Thomas Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 Thomas Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Thomas Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Thomas Street does not have units with air conditioning.
