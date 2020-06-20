56 Thomas Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Generously proportioned condominium loft available in the heart of Tribeca! This space offers two bedrooms with one home office/sleeping area, two baths and a 500 square foot finished basement - making for 2200 square feet total - in perfect, move-in condition. The kitchen is beautifully renovated with high end appliances, including Bosch and Viking. The two full baths have been designed with lovely Bisazza glass mosaic tile. The picture of modern elegance, this fabulous oversized Tribeca loft offers over 2200 square feet of immaculate living space enhanced by airy 13-foot ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors and a large, dramatic skylight that pours natural light into the two bedrooms. Currently configured as two bedrooms with an interior third sleeping area, the huge open layout is designed for comfort and ideal for entertaining. Truly a downtown loft lover's find, with storage galore! Perfectly located on a quiet Tribeca block in the center of it all. Near Chambers Street transportation, multiple parks with green space, a plethora of restaurants and Whole Foods.