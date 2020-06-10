56 Perry Street

Amenities
Virtual Showings Available! Perched above West 4th and Perry Street in the West Village, this large corner 2 bedroom offers sun-filled rooms with open exposures hosting views to Hudson Yards and The Empire State Building.The original wide-plank cedar flooring give this apartment the type of boho charm you have been looking for in a quintessential West Village Apartment. The large eat-in kitchen has an abundance of sun-light and excellent storage/counter-space. Each bedroom is large enough to fit a queen size bed. This apartment features ceiling fans, pre-installed A/C units and is pre-wired for cable. Shares, guarantors, and pets welcome! Contact me today for more information. Call today for your private virtual showing!