Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

56 Perry Street

56 Perry Street · (917) 407-0480
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

56 Perry Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-E · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Virtual Showings Available! Perched above West 4th and Perry Street in the West Village, this large corner 2 bedroom offers sun-filled rooms with open exposures hosting views to Hudson Yards and The Empire State Building.The original wide-plank cedar flooring give this apartment the type of boho charm you have been looking for in a quintessential West Village Apartment. The large eat-in kitchen has an abundance of sun-light and excellent storage/counter-space. Each bedroom is large enough to fit a queen size bed. This apartment features ceiling fans, pre-installed A/C units and is pre-wired for cable. Shares, guarantors, and pets welcome! Contact me today for more information. Call today for your private virtual showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Perry Street have any available units?
56 Perry Street has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 56 Perry Street currently offering any rent specials?
56 Perry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Perry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 56 Perry Street is pet friendly.
Does 56 Perry Street offer parking?
No, 56 Perry Street does not offer parking.
Does 56 Perry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Perry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Perry Street have a pool?
No, 56 Perry Street does not have a pool.
Does 56 Perry Street have accessible units?
No, 56 Perry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Perry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 Perry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Perry Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 56 Perry Street has units with air conditioning.
