56 Morton Street

**Rare! Fabulous 2BR in landmark West Village bldg, most beautiful block**Charming 2 bedroom unit in a pet-friendly brownstone situated on Morton Street off Seventh Avenue.The unit features high ceilings, exposed brick walls, updated separate windowed kitchen with lots of cabinets, renovated windowed bathroom. The bright and sunny master bedroom easily accommodates a king-size bed and the second bedroom is an ideal home office. It's on the second floor, just one flight up.Conveniently located from multiple subway lines by the 1/A/B/C/D/E and Path trains, several parks, gyms, cute cafes, lots of shopping, and fine dining. Easy to commute from Fi/Di, Midtown, Hudson Yards.