All apartments in New York
Find more places like 56 Morton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
56 Morton Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

56 Morton Street

56 Morton Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

56 Morton Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2E · Avail. now

$3,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Rare! Fabulous 2BR in landmark West Village bldg, most beautiful block**Charming 2 bedroom unit in a pet-friendly brownstone situated on Morton Street off Seventh Avenue.The unit features high ceilings, exposed brick walls, updated separate windowed kitchen with lots of cabinets, renovated windowed bathroom. The bright and sunny master bedroom easily accommodates a king-size bed and the second bedroom is an ideal home office. It's on the second floor, just one flight up.Conveniently located from multiple subway lines by the 1/A/B/C/D/E and Path trains, several parks, gyms, cute cafes, lots of shopping, and fine dining. Easy to commute from Fi/Di, Midtown, Hudson Yards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Morton Street have any available units?
56 Morton Street has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 56 Morton Street currently offering any rent specials?
56 Morton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Morton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 56 Morton Street is pet friendly.
Does 56 Morton Street offer parking?
No, 56 Morton Street does not offer parking.
Does 56 Morton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Morton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Morton Street have a pool?
No, 56 Morton Street does not have a pool.
Does 56 Morton Street have accessible units?
No, 56 Morton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Morton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 Morton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Morton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Morton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 56 Morton Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity