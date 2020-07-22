All apartments in New York
Find more places like 555 East 78 St. 2D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
555 East 78 St. 2D
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

555 East 78 St. 2D

555 East 78th Street · (747) 243-1894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all

Location

555 East 78th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2D · Avail. now

$3,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A.C, gas, heat, and hot water included - Property Id: 246222

Super spacious living room that will happily accommodate a dining area, includes wall of windows, fabulous wall of floor ceiling, customized closets and shelving. Recently renovated kitchen with breakfast bar, includes a generous amount of counter and cupboards along with stainless steel appliances. Full bathroom marble flooring and classic white subway tiled walls. Extra large bedroom with a walk in closet, easily house your king sized bed. Polished wood flooring throughout each room, includes an a.c.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/555-east-78-st.-new-york-ny-unit-2d/246222
Property Id 246222

(RLNE5940005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 East 78 St. 2D have any available units?
555 East 78 St. 2D has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 East 78 St. 2D have?
Some of 555 East 78 St. 2D's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 East 78 St. 2D currently offering any rent specials?
555 East 78 St. 2D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 East 78 St. 2D pet-friendly?
Yes, 555 East 78 St. 2D is pet friendly.
Does 555 East 78 St. 2D offer parking?
No, 555 East 78 St. 2D does not offer parking.
Does 555 East 78 St. 2D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 East 78 St. 2D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 East 78 St. 2D have a pool?
No, 555 East 78 St. 2D does not have a pool.
Does 555 East 78 St. 2D have accessible units?
No, 555 East 78 St. 2D does not have accessible units.
Does 555 East 78 St. 2D have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 East 78 St. 2D does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 555 East 78 St. 2D?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
The Fairmont
300 East 75th Street
New York, NY 10021
The Brittany
1775 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
The Regent
45 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Caldwell
1520 York Ave
New York, NY 10028
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew York 2 Bedroom Apartments
New York Luxury ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Apartments
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity