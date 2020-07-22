555 East 78 St. 2D

Amenities
A.C, gas, heat, and hot water included
Super spacious living room that will happily accommodate a dining area, includes wall of windows, fabulous wall of floor ceiling, customized closets and shelving. Recently renovated kitchen with breakfast bar, includes a generous amount of counter and cupboards along with stainless steel appliances. Full bathroom marble flooring and classic white subway tiled walls. Extra large bedroom with a walk in closet, easily house your king sized bed. Polished wood flooring throughout each room, includes an a.c.
