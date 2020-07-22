555 East 78 St. 2D

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A.C, gas, heat, and hot water included - Property Id: 246222



Super spacious living room that will happily accommodate a dining area, includes wall of windows, fabulous wall of floor ceiling, customized closets and shelving. Recently renovated kitchen with breakfast bar, includes a generous amount of counter and cupboards along with stainless steel appliances. Full bathroom marble flooring and classic white subway tiled walls. Extra large bedroom with a walk in closet, easily house your king sized bed. Polished wood flooring throughout each room, includes an a.c.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/555-east-78-st.-new-york-ny-unit-2d/246222

Property Id 246222



(RLNE5940005)