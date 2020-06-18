All apartments in New York
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:23 AM

552 west 54th street

552 West 54th Street · (917) 286-7372
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

552 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

Amenities

West facing two bedroom that gets flooded with light at all times of the day. You can enjoy Hudson river views from the living room and bedroom. The apartment features great closet space, hardwood oak floors, track lighting and solar shades. Kitchen includes GE profile stainless steel appliances, white Italian glass cabinets, black composite stone island and garbage disposal in the kitchen sink. A Bosch stackable washer dryer is included for your convenience. Amenities
Residents don't just rent a home. With the extraordinary array of available amenities, they embrace a lifestyle: State-of-the-art wellness center and health club with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, two outdoor decks with 3 BRAND NEW BBQ grills and picnic tables, great for entertaining! Green space for sunbathing, bocce courts, yoga, spinning, indoor basketball, boxing room, outdoor putting green, outdoor movie theater, and spa facilities. On-site indoor parking available. In a city that has it all, Mercedes House puts it all within reach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 552 west 54th street have any available units?
552 west 54th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 552 west 54th street have?
Some of 552 west 54th street's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 552 west 54th street currently offering any rent specials?
552 west 54th street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 552 west 54th street pet-friendly?
No, 552 west 54th street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 552 west 54th street offer parking?
Yes, 552 west 54th street does offer parking.
Does 552 west 54th street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 552 west 54th street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 552 west 54th street have a pool?
Yes, 552 west 54th street has a pool.
Does 552 west 54th street have accessible units?
Yes, 552 west 54th street has accessible units.
Does 552 west 54th street have units with dishwashers?
No, 552 west 54th street does not have units with dishwashers.
