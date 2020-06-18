552 west 54th street

Amenities

West facing two bedroom that gets flooded with light at all times of the day. You can enjoy Hudson river views from the living room and bedroom. The apartment features great closet space, hardwood oak floors, track lighting and solar shades. Kitchen includes GE profile stainless steel appliances, white Italian glass cabinets, black composite stone island and garbage disposal in the kitchen sink. A Bosch stackable washer dryer is included for your convenience. Amenities

Residents don't just rent a home. With the extraordinary array of available amenities, they embrace a lifestyle: State-of-the-art wellness center and health club with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, two outdoor decks with 3 BRAND NEW BBQ grills and picnic tables, great for entertaining! Green space for sunbathing, bocce courts, yoga, spinning, indoor basketball, boxing room, outdoor putting green, outdoor movie theater, and spa facilities. On-site indoor parking available. In a city that has it all, Mercedes House puts it all within reach.