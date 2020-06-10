All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:11 PM

55 Thompson Street

55 Thompson St · (646) 484-5111
Location

55 Thompson St, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
bike storage
lobby
Stunning one-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath home with tranquil and sunny eastern exposure.Flowing and expansive great room features ten foot ceilings, wall of windows, and limed four inch solid white oak floors. The home is both luminous and loft-like, truly a stunning home. The kitchen features wood paneled built-in Subzero refrigerator, a 30 inch stainless steel Bertazzoni gas range, a Bosch stainless steel dishwasher, and an LG stainless steel microwave oven. The bathrooms feature an oversized, limed white oak vanity, Travertine slab countertops, tri-view mirrored medicine cabinet with integrated lighting, porcelain tiles, deep soaking tub, and separate stall showers with frameless glass shower doors. This first class boutique building features: 24-hour doorman, gym, sun deck, roof deck, high speed elevators, inviting magnificent lobby, laundry, and concierge services.55 Thompson is a one-of-a kind, intimate, boutique rental building with only 38 residences, offering a level of service, amenities, room sizes and finishes that surpass any rental building in SoHo and indeed in all Downtown New York. The apartments feature all of the best features of Soho loft design and lifestyle flowing expanses of open plan space, 10 foot ceiling heights, walls of windows and limed 4 inch solid white oak floors. Many feature glowing gas fireplaces and private balconies or grand walk-out terraces. Top floor penthouses have skylights. The great rooms offer a surplus of space to relax and entertain in style. The open kitchens featuring rift cut limed white oak cabinetry with insert doors thick slabs of rainforest polished stone countertops, wheat colored Viscaya polished glass tile backsplash, Kindred 30 inch stainless steel under mount sink with stainless steel, Whitehaus pullout spray/steam faucets, pull out cabinets with double trash bin for recycling, wood paneled built in 30 inch Subzero refrigerator/freezer, 30 inch stainless steel Bertazzoni gas range, Bosch stainless steel dishwasher, LG built in stainless steel microwave oven, oversized limed white oak vanities with polished Silver, Travertine slab countertops and double undermount sinks. The luxurious baths feature triple-view mirrored medicine cabinets with integrated lighting, Iridian Metalwood porcelain wall tiles, Steelworks Bronzo porcelain floor tiles, Kohler Maestro 5-6 under mount soaking tub with polished Silvern Travertine slab tub decks, separate stall showers with frameless glass shower doors, Toto Aqua dual flush elongated toilets with soft close seats, polished chrome Kohler stillness faucets, shower and tub, spouts and hand showers. The building also features a fitness center and a fully landscaped terrace on the 2nd floor for residents. mpg868476

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Thompson Street have any available units?
55 Thompson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 Thompson Street have?
Some of 55 Thompson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Thompson Street currently offering any rent specials?
55 Thompson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Thompson Street pet-friendly?
No, 55 Thompson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 55 Thompson Street offer parking?
No, 55 Thompson Street does not offer parking.
Does 55 Thompson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 Thompson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Thompson Street have a pool?
No, 55 Thompson Street does not have a pool.
Does 55 Thompson Street have accessible units?
No, 55 Thompson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Thompson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Thompson Street has units with dishwashers.
