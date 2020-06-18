All apartments in New York
New York, NY
55 Perry Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:13 AM

55 Perry Street

55 Perry Street · (917) 428-3458
Location

55 Perry Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

Amenities

elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
media room
Just on the market! A very rare find. A truly great apartment in the very nicest part of the West Village. Huge alcove studio. Huge main room. Alcove comfortably fits king size bed. Very high ceilings. Separate kitchen with full appliances. Great condition kitchen and bath.Great closet space. In charming immaculate elevator building. On beautiful and quiet block. Close to subway, cutting edge restaurants, sophisticated bistros, hip bars, eclectic and diverse shopping, art house cinemas, cutting edge theaters, New York's top jazz clubs and so much more. Substantially under market at only $2850. bond1590743

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Perry Street have any available units?
55 Perry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 55 Perry Street currently offering any rent specials?
55 Perry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Perry Street pet-friendly?
No, 55 Perry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 55 Perry Street offer parking?
No, 55 Perry Street does not offer parking.
Does 55 Perry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Perry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Perry Street have a pool?
No, 55 Perry Street does not have a pool.
Does 55 Perry Street have accessible units?
No, 55 Perry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Perry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Perry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Perry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Perry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
