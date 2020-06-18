55 Perry Street

Amenities

elevator media room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities elevator media room

Just on the market! A very rare find. A truly great apartment in the very nicest part of the West Village. Huge alcove studio. Huge main room. Alcove comfortably fits king size bed. Very high ceilings. Separate kitchen with full appliances. Great condition kitchen and bath.Great closet space. In charming immaculate elevator building. On beautiful and quiet block. Close to subway, cutting edge restaurants, sophisticated bistros, hip bars, eclectic and diverse shopping, art house cinemas, cutting edge theaters, New York's top jazz clubs and so much more. Substantially under market at only $2850. bond1590743