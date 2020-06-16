55 Delancey St

Amenities
Gut Renovated 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom with Living Room
VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST
NO FEE!!!
You are able to apply and rent this apartment virtually!
*Please note, landlord offering 1 month free. Price listed is net effective based on a 12 month lease term.
Apartment Details:
-Brand New Gut Renovated Kitchen/Bathroom
-Wide Plank Hardwood Floors
-Recessed Overhead Halogen Lighting
-Beautiful Spa Style Marble Bathroom
Kitchen Features:
-Top of the Line Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Microwave, Oven, Dishwasher)
-Marble Counter top
-Plenty of Counter Space / Cabinet Space
Neighborhood Features:
-Great Restaurants, Nightlife, Shops
-Multiple Grocery stores in the area
-Located in the Heart of the Lower East Side
-Easy Access to all public transportation