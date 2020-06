Amenities

WOW! This beautiful spacious studio unit is 4 flights up! Pet friendly and less than a block from the John Jay Park and free outdoor pool! Gas and electricity ar included! This management is offering the 12th month free to new applicants taking possession of the apartment within 12 days of application!



I love the recessed lighting, extra closets, separate kitchen and little foyer! This buidling has a common laundry and porters as well!



Contact me today, this unit shows 7 days a week! I don't sleep until my clients have a place to!