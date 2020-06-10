540 West 49th Street

Amenities

Brand new split 2 bed / 2ba thoughtfully upgraded by a French interior designer, this sunny and spacious 2-bed/2-bath has been customized with your total comfort in mind and may be delivered turnkey with brand new furniture (even tabletop and linens) or delivered unfurnished, and comes with its own private storage unit! Walls of glass and ten (yes 10!) floor-to-ceiling closets, open kitchen with custom breakfast bar and a separate dining area, in-unit Washer & Dryer and multi-zoned temperature control, plus dedicated basement storage makes this a true find in one of the Westside's newest full service luxury condominiums. With more usable space and efficient storage than apartments twice its size, this home is only a few blocks to the theatre district and Lincoln Center Corridor. With great natural light thanks to tall floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking treetops and charming brownstones below, enjoy clean modern lines, oak flooring, an open Italian kitchen with custom glass & wood breakfast bar and warm custom woodwork in your corner dining area as a welcomed contrast. The master suite is large enough for a king bed plus a home office or reading nook, and features a chic dressing area with huge Italian custom closets. The newly renovated spa-like bath has custom woodwork and tile, and offers a glass-enclosed shower and separate soaking tub. The second sunny bedroom has a lovely calm feel, with tall sleek closets and a separate full bath, conveniently entered off the hall to service your guests in style. Luxe amenities include a 6000+- SF landscaped courtyard, outdoor cinema, reflection pool, 24-hour attended doorman and friendly service team of porters, handymen and a live-in Resident Manager. There is also a modern residents lounge with fireplace; onsite fitness center and 2 landscaped roof decks with outdoor kitchens and BBQ's for entertaining under the stars, bicycle storage and even a pet spa! A rare opportunity to enjoy full-service living at its best, right by the water yet only two blocks from central midtown with access to major subways, countless restaurants, cafes, top shopping and brand new area amenities this special home is in move-in condition: New construction without the wait, and no developer transfer taxes, just bring your toothbrush! Available for rent with option to purchase. Shown by appointment, call today!