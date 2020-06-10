All apartments in New York
540 West 49th Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

540 West 49th Street

540 West 49th Street · (212) 893-1434
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

540 West 49th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 501N · Avail. now

$5,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
media room
new construction
Brand new split 2 bed / 2ba thoughtfully upgraded by a French interior designer, this sunny and spacious 2-bed/2-bath has been customized with your total comfort in mind and may be delivered turnkey with brand new furniture (even tabletop and linens) or delivered unfurnished, and comes with its own private storage unit! Walls of glass and ten (yes 10!) floor-to-ceiling closets, open kitchen with custom breakfast bar and a separate dining area, in-unit Washer & Dryer and multi-zoned temperature control, plus dedicated basement storage makes this a true find in one of the Westside's newest full service luxury condominiums. With more usable space and efficient storage than apartments twice its size, this home is only a few blocks to the theatre district and Lincoln Center Corridor. With great natural light thanks to tall floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking treetops and charming brownstones below, enjoy clean modern lines, oak flooring, an open Italian kitchen with custom glass & wood breakfast bar and warm custom woodwork in your corner dining area as a welcomed contrast. The master suite is large enough for a king bed plus a home office or reading nook, and features a chic dressing area with huge Italian custom closets. The newly renovated spa-like bath has custom woodwork and tile, and offers a glass-enclosed shower and separate soaking tub. The second sunny bedroom has a lovely calm feel, with tall sleek closets and a separate full bath, conveniently entered off the hall to service your guests in style. Luxe amenities include a 6000+- SF landscaped courtyard, outdoor cinema, reflection pool, 24-hour attended doorman and friendly service team of porters, handymen and a live-in Resident Manager. There is also a modern residents lounge with fireplace; onsite fitness center and 2 landscaped roof decks with outdoor kitchens and BBQ's for entertaining under the stars, bicycle storage and even a pet spa! A rare opportunity to enjoy full-service living at its best, right by the water yet only two blocks from central midtown with access to major subways, countless restaurants, cafes, top shopping and brand new area amenities this special home is in move-in condition: New construction without the wait, and no developer transfer taxes, just bring your toothbrush! Available for rent with option to purchase. Shown by appointment, call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 West 49th Street have any available units?
540 West 49th Street has a unit available for $5,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 540 West 49th Street have?
Some of 540 West 49th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 West 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
540 West 49th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 West 49th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 540 West 49th Street is pet friendly.
Does 540 West 49th Street offer parking?
No, 540 West 49th Street does not offer parking.
Does 540 West 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 540 West 49th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 West 49th Street have a pool?
Yes, 540 West 49th Street has a pool.
Does 540 West 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 540 West 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 540 West 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 West 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
