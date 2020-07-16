All apartments in New York
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:28 PM

54 West 16th Street

54 West 16th Street · (917) 853-8644
Location

54 West 16th Street, New York, NY 10011
Union Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2-J · Avail. now

$2,600

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
doorman
parking
bike storage
garage
HUGE studio with southern exposure. Available July 15.

A rare opportunity to rent in this fantastic building. This extremely quiet unit boasts nearly 25 feet of living space and is over 13 feet wide, leaving you plenty of room for living, dining AND sleeping areas. The separate (windowed) kitchen is in excellent condition with plentiful storage. A separated dressing and bathroom area adds a nice touch of privacy. Excellent closet space throughout. THIS IS A MUST SEE AND WILL GO FAST. Board approval required.

The building features a part-time doorman, common roof deck with stellar NYC views, garage, laundry, bike storage, private storage, and live-in super. The location simply cannot be beat as nearly EVERY subway line is within blocks of the building: F, M, L, A, C, E, N, R, Q, W, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6. Non-smokers only. Owner will also not allow dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 West 16th Street have any available units?
54 West 16th Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 54 West 16th Street have?
Some of 54 West 16th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 West 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
54 West 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 West 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 54 West 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 54 West 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 54 West 16th Street offers parking.
Does 54 West 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 West 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 West 16th Street have a pool?
No, 54 West 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 54 West 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 54 West 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 54 West 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 West 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
