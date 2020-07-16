54 West 16th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage doorman bike storage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly doorman parking bike storage garage

HUGE studio with southern exposure. Available July 15.



A rare opportunity to rent in this fantastic building. This extremely quiet unit boasts nearly 25 feet of living space and is over 13 feet wide, leaving you plenty of room for living, dining AND sleeping areas. The separate (windowed) kitchen is in excellent condition with plentiful storage. A separated dressing and bathroom area adds a nice touch of privacy. Excellent closet space throughout. THIS IS A MUST SEE AND WILL GO FAST. Board approval required.



The building features a part-time doorman, common roof deck with stellar NYC views, garage, laundry, bike storage, private storage, and live-in super. The location simply cannot be beat as nearly EVERY subway line is within blocks of the building: F, M, L, A, C, E, N, R, Q, W, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6. Non-smokers only. Owner will also not allow dogs.