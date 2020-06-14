All apartments in New York
Find more places like 54 East 7th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
54 East 7th Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

54 East 7th Street

54 East 7th Street · (646) 396-0492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

54 East 7th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Best location in the East Village! This large 1BR has been fully gut-renovated from top-to-bottom and is in brand new condition. Featuring new stainless steel appliances and a spacious layout throughout, with spacious high ceilings and two large closets with custom shelving for maximum storage.

The bedroom is large and will easily fit a Queen-sized bed (or larger). Located on the third floor of a clean, well-maintained building with an on-site super in the heart of the East Village.

Easy access to nearby 6/R/W/F/L trains, and a short walk to Trader Joes, Whole Foods, the Union Square area, and ALL the best of the East Village and downtown NYC!,This large 1BR is BRAND NEW and has been completely gut-renovated from top-to-bottom! Featuring brand new stainless steel appliances, new granite counters, large custom closets with overhead storage. Everything here is brand new, down to the studs in the apartment.

Located only two flights up in a great walk-up building w/ an on-site super and easy access to nearby 6/N/R/W trains. PRIME location among all the best of the East Village! Short walk to the Union Square area, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, and MUCH more.

**Please note: a two (2) year lease is required. Photos shown here are from a similar past unit in the building with comparable finishes and layout**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 East 7th Street have any available units?
54 East 7th Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 54 East 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
54 East 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 East 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 54 East 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 54 East 7th Street offer parking?
No, 54 East 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 54 East 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 East 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 East 7th Street have a pool?
No, 54 East 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 54 East 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 54 East 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 54 East 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 East 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54 East 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 East 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 54 East 7th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity