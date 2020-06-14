54 East 7th Street

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Best location in the East Village! This large 1BR has been fully gut-renovated from top-to-bottom and is in brand new condition. Featuring new stainless steel appliances and a spacious layout throughout, with spacious high ceilings and two large closets with custom shelving for maximum storage.



The bedroom is large and will easily fit a Queen-sized bed (or larger). Located on the third floor of a clean, well-maintained building with an on-site super in the heart of the East Village.



Easy access to nearby 6/R/W/F/L trains, and a short walk to Trader Joes, Whole Foods, the Union Square area, and ALL the best of the East Village and downtown NYC!,This large 1BR is BRAND NEW and has been completely gut-renovated from top-to-bottom! Featuring brand new stainless steel appliances, new granite counters, large custom closets with overhead storage. Everything here is brand new, down to the studs in the apartment.



Located only two flights up in a great walk-up building w/ an on-site super and easy access to nearby 6/N/R/W trains. PRIME location among all the best of the East Village! Short walk to the Union Square area, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, and MUCH more.



**Please note: a two (2) year lease is required. Photos shown here are from a similar past unit in the building with comparable finishes and layout**