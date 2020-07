Amenities

Our Team has a car and tons of NO FEE exclusive listings in the area. We can get quick approvals. Contact us today!Large Renovated 1 Bed with W/D Apartment Features:- No Broker Fee- W/D in the Unit- Recently Renovated- Stainless Steel Appliances - Bedroom fit Queen/King- High Ceilings, great for Storage Space- Great Light- Hardwood Floors- Huge Living Room- Windowed Kitchen- Huge closetBuilding & Neighborhood Features:- Walking distance to B/C/2/3 trains- Close to CCNY and Harlem Hospital