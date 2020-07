Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Elegant Townhouse 2BR in Hamilton Heights. Available Now and Offering No Fee.This floor-through apartment features- Bay Window- Massive Master Bedroom- Rear Facing Bedrooms- Spacious Layout- Great Closet Space- Stainless Steel Appliances- New Bathroom- Pets Upon ApprovalThis apartment is located on one of most convenient blocks in the area and countless popular eateries are right around the corner from this home. You will also be only 5 min away from ABCD&1 train stations as well as Riverbank State Park. This is a great opportunity to live in a well-kept townhouse!