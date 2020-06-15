Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities concierge courtyard doorman elevator gym parking pool pool table bike storage garage

Throughout New York's history, Park Avenue has been synonymous with elegant Manhattan living. 530 Park Avenue is a singular opportunity to live on one of the world's most coveted boulevards, just steps from Central Park, luxurious shopping, Michelin-starred restaurants, exclusive private schools and renowned cultural institutions. This exceptional prewar property features classic interiors, from custom cabinetry and gourmet kitchens to marble baths and herringbone hardwood floors. Amenities include 24-hour doorman/concierge, private fitness center, children's playroom, library with billiard table, sitting rooms and landscaped courtyard with French garden and reflecting pool. 530 Park Avenue presents a rare opportunity to rent a new condominium residence on this historic avenue. A large entry foyer and extra wide hallway lead to a huge, open living room with sliding pocket doors, separating a connecting dining room. Another set of sliding pocket doors lead to a beautiful state of the art kitchen, large enough to accommodate a breakfast table by the north facing window. There is a 1/2 bath powder room for guests in the foyer hallway with spacious storage closets leading to 3 bedrooms, all featuring full bathrooms en suite. Washer and Dryer in separate closet in the hallway in the apartment. North and east exposures guarantee excellent light throughout the apartment year round, regardless of the weather! The largest backyard in the world, Central Park is just steps from your home. Custom finished hardwood floors throughout, herringbone pattern in foyer, dining room and living room solid hardwood doors with nickel-finished Baldwin hardware custom plaster hand-finished cove crown moldings new casement, double-pane, energy efficient windows, individually and thermostatically controlled heating and air conditioning systems by McQuay Custom HVAC cabinetry and decorative wood mantels. Washer dryer by Bosch Wired for Verizon FiOS and Time Warner Cable. The residence kitchens feature handcrafted, custom painted English wood cabinetry by Smallbone of Devizes Pietra Cardosa, Italian granite countertops and Italian porcelain floors Subzero stainless steel refrigerator and under-counter wine cooler range, cooktop, oven and hood by Wolf, Bertazzoni, and Viking integrated dishwasher by Bosch Stainless steel sink with Grohe faucet. The residence baths feature Crema Marfil marble walls and woodgrain brown marble floors and vanity tops in master bath, White Thassos marble walls and vanity tops, and Thassos Nero Marquinia marble basket weave floors in secondary baths, stone baseboards and plaster cornices. Interior-mounted, full-length door mirrors Nickel-plated custom framed medicine cabinet. Recessed lighting above tubs and shower stalls Custom-made stone top vanities with Kohler Caxton sinks. Toilets and bathtubs by Toto and Kohler Grohe faucets and handles Glass-enclosed marble shower stalls Radiant heating and linen closets in master bath. The private fitness center featuring Cybex equipment with personal entertainment monitors. Views of courtyard garden and reflecting pool. Residence hallways were designed by William T. Georgis Architect, and feature custom wool carpets, coffered ceilings, polished nickel and glass pendant lighting fixtures and furnished elevator landings.Children's creativity center offers cheerful, windowed children's playroom and activity center with pantry and child-friendly bathroom. Additional amenities include Bicycle storage facilities available. Modern commercial-grade laundry. Private French-style courtyard garden with black tile reflecting pool designed by Town & Gardens, Ltd., featuring gravel walkways, blue stone pavers, park benches and privacy wall of English Ivy adorned with red maple trees, evergreen shrubs, hydrangeas and flowering perennials. This ultra luxury, full service condominium located in one of the best, most sought after neighborhoods in Manhattan is the perfect place for you and your family to call home. Note apartment pictures featuring furniture are for reference only, the apartment is delivered vacant and has no furniture.